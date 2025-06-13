Erie Struggles with Men on Base in Second Straight Loss

The SeaWolves (40-21) left 12 runners on base in a 4-1 loss to Altoona (27-34) on Friday.

Altoona took the lead in the third against Erie starter Carlos Peña. Brenden Dixon led off with a double and advanced to third on Wyatt Hendrie's sacrifice bunt. Peña committed a balk which scored Dixon to make it 1-0.

In the fourth, Jack Brannigan led off with a walk against Peña. Nick Cimillo followed with a grounder to third baseman Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza threw to second for the force attempt, but his throw was wide for an error. Kervin Pichardo followed with a three-run homer, making it 4-0 Altoona.

Peña lasted 3.2 for Erie. He allowed four runs, three earned, on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Erie scored their lone run in the fifth. Walks to Jake Holton and Justice Bigbie sandwiched Eduardo Valencia's single, loading the bases with two out and knocking out Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen. Against Jaden Woods, Mendoza hit a groundball to shortstop that Brannigan dove for to keep on the infield for a single. It scored Holton but ended the inning when Valencia was thrown out at home trying to score a second run. Erie trailed 4-1.

The SeaWolves had a chance to cut into the deficit against Justin Meis in the seventh inning when Jim Jarvis and Max Anderson singled to open the inning and Holton walked to load the bases with none out. Meis struck out Valencia and Bigbie before Mendoza flew out to end the inning.

Erie went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

The series in Altoona continues on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. as Garrett Burhenn faces Alessandro Ercolani..

