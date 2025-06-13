Binghamton Rumble Ponies Clinch Spot in 2025 Eastern League Playoffs
June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Rumble Ponies have officially won the first half Northeast Division title and clinched a spot in the 2025 Eastern League Playoffs.
It is the 13th playoff appearance in franchise history and second in the last three years. Binghamton has won three Eastern League championships in its history (1992, 1994, 2014) and last reached the Eastern League Championship Series in 2023.
The Rumble Ponies are 23-4 over their last 27 games en route to their first division title since the playoff format changed to first half and second half division champions in 2019.
Information on the full playoff schedule and how fans can purchase playoff tickets will be announced at a later date.
##Rumble Ponies##
