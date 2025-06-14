Baysox Come Up Short In 11 Inning Thriller To Harrisburg

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a score of 3-2 in 11 innings at Prince George's Stadium on Saturday night.

Chesapeake (28-32) starter and Orioles' No. 14 prospect Trey Gibson turned in 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in his home debut. Gibson has now fanned 80 batters in 50.1 innings pitched this season between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake, which leads all Orioles minor leaguers. The 23-year-old has allowed just one run in his first 11.2 innings pitched at Double-A through two starts.

In the bottom of the fourth, Max Wagner took Harrisburg (31-31) starter Riley Cornelio deep to left as part of a two-hit performance to give Chesapeake a 1-0 lead. The former Orioles second round pick has three homers now on the season.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. reached base three times in the game. The Orioles' No. 2 prospect stole second in the fifth inning, his 12th of the year in just 26 games played. Bradfield has now stolen a base in four straight starts.

In the seventh, Senators' designated hitter Joe Naranjo tied the game with a solo homer to left.

The Baysox bullpen, which holds the sixth-best ERA in all of MiLB, combined for 5.1 innings and allowed just one earned run. Walter Pennington tossed a clean eighth inning and has now given up just one run in 8.1 innings of work this season.

For a third time this week, the two sides went to extra innings. Yaqui Rivera shut Harrisburg down in the 10th to complete two scoreless innings of relief. However, the Baysox were unable to come through with a clutch hit, sending the game to another frame.

In the 11th, Murphy Stehly reached on a fielding error, allowing Harrisburg's automatic runner to score. Moments later, Jared McKenzie lined a double off the left-field wall against Daniel Lloyd (L, 3-2), extending the Senators' lead to 3-1.

The Baysox scored a run in the bottom of the 11th on a wild pitch, allowing Wagner to score and advancing the tying run to third. However, Daison Acosta (W, 1-1) struck out Noelberth Romero swinging to end the game.

Chesapeake went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position on the night and left 12 men on base.

Chesapeake and Harrisburg will finish their series tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. RHP Eccel Correa is set to make his first Double-A start for the Baysox against Senators' RHP Hyun-il Choi (2-1, 3.99). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

