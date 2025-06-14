Squirrels Lose to Ponies Again

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind early and lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 8-2, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (18-44) were handed their ninth loss in 11 head-to-head meetings with the Rumble Ponies (42-19) this season.

Binghamton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a pair of sacrifice flies by Ryan Clifford and Nick Lorusso against Richmond starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 2-6).

In the second, Wyatt Young, Jett Williams and Clifford each hit RBI doubles. D'Andre Smith singled in a run in the third to open a 6-0 lead.

Nick Sincaola entered in the third with the bases loaded and one out. He recorded a strikeout and a groundout to escape the jam. Sinacola threw three scoreless innings and struck out two. He was replaced by Ian Villers, who recorded back-to-back strikeouts to strand two runners on base.

The Flying Squirrels cut the deficit to 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Jairo Pomares hit an RBI single against Binghamton reliever Felipe De La Cruz (Win, 1-1) and Victor Bericoto followed with a sacrifice fly.

J.T. Schwartz hit a solo homer in the seventh and Kevin Parada hit an RBI double to extend the Binghamton lead to 8-2.

Will Bednar struck out four batters in 1.2 scoreless innings. Michael Stryffeler pitched a scoreless top of the ninth.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-6, 3.86) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Jonah Tong (5-3, 1.99). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

