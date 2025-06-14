Senators Outlast Chesapeake in 11-Inning Battle, 3-2

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators pulled out a thrilling 11-inning victory over the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday night, winning 3-2 at Prince George's Stadium.

After a quiet offensive night through six innings, the Senators tied the game in the top of the 7th on a solo home run by Joe Naranjo, his second of the year. In the 11th, Harrisburg finally broke through.

Johnathon Thomas, pinch-running for Carlos De La Cruz, advanced to third on a flyout and came home when Murphy Stehly reached on an error. Jared McKenzie then added a key insurance run with an RBI double to left, putting Harrisburg up 3-1.

On the mound, Riley Cornelio and the bullpen held Bowie in check most of the night. Daison Acosta earned the save despite a tense bottom of the 11th, allowing a run on a wild pitch but striking out three to seal the win. Dustin Saenz, Chance Huff and Garrett Davila tossed 3.2 shutout innings to keep the Baysox at just one run.

Harrisburg improves to 31-31 with the victory.

Senators Notable Performers

Joe Naranjo: Hit a solo home run in the 7th to tie the game at 1-1.

Daison Acosta (Relief Pitcher): Closed the game with 1.2 IP despite a wild 11th, striking out 3. Secured the win with a strikeout of Noelberth Romero to end it

C.J. Stubbs (Catcher): Threw out two runners on the bases.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 12:50 p.m.







