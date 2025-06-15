Yard Goats Lose Thriller 5-4

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bryant Betancourt homered, but the Yard Goats lost the final game of a six-game series to the Akron RubberDucks by a score of 5-4 in front of 7,258 fans on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin Park'. The Yard Goats took an early 1-0 lead in the second on Betancourt's home run, but Akron tied the game 1-1 in the fourth on an RBI single from Guy Lipscomb. The RubberDucks gained the lead in the fifth on an Angel Genao solo home run before Braiden Ward tied the score 2-2 on an RBI single in the sixth. Kyle Karros gave the Yard Goats a 4-2 lead in the seventh, plating two on an RBI single. Karros previously extended his on-base streak to 26 games in the sixth inning, the second longest active streak in the Eastern League. Akron pulled ahead in the eighth on a two-run home run from Cameron Barstad and an RBI single from Genao, providing the RubberDucks with a late 5-4 lead. The Yard Goats begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday.

The Yard Goats jumped ahead in the second inning on a solo home run from Betancourt off RubberDucks starter Zach Jacobs, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The RubberDucks responded in the fourth on an RBI single from Guy Lipscomb, tying the game at 1-1.

Genao hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth for the RubberDucks, giving Akron a 2-1 lead.

Ward hit a game-tying RBI single in the sixth for the Yard Goats, knotting the score at 2-2.

The Yard Goats took the lead in the seventh on a two-run single from Karros, giving Hartford a 4-2 lead.

The RubberDucks answered in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run home run from Barstad and an RBI single from Genao, putting Akron ahead 5-4.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to take on the Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, on Tuesday night, June 17th (7 PM). RHP Connor Staine gets the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Jake Miller (5-0)

LP: Collin Baumgartner (2-2)

Time: 2:54







Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.