Bigbie Homers as Erie Drops Finale in Altoona

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (41-22) dropped the final in Altoona (28-35) 7-1 and split the six-game series.

Altoona broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning against Austin Bergner. Nick Cimillo singled and Imanol Vargas walked. Brenden Dixon plated Cimillo on an RBI single. Hudson Head then reached on Trei Cruz's fielding error at shortstop to load the bases. Wyatt Hendrie grounded into a fielder's choice, which scored Vargas. Jim Jarvis, attempting to turn a double play on the play, made an errant throw which also scored Dixon to make it 3-0.

In the fifth, Cimillo hit a two-out RBI double to score Mike Jarvis and make it 4-0.

Bergner allowed four runs, two earned, over five innings on six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Erie scored in the eighth inning when Justice Bigbie drove a solo homer against Jaden Woods, making it 4-1.

Yosber Sanchez struggled in the eighth for Erie. He walked Cimillo to begin the inning. Vargas then hit a grounder to Jarvis, who made his second error when his flip to second on a double play tried was wild. With one out, Head hit an RBI single to make it 5-1. Hendrie singled to load the bases, prompting RJ Petit to enter for Sanchez. Mitch Jebb scored Vargas on a fielder's choice grounder and Jarvis singled home Head, making it 7-1.

Erie holds a half-game lead over Akron with six games remaining in the first half. The SeaWolves begin a six-game series with Chesapeake to end the first half on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

