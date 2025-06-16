Jett Williams Named Eastern League Player of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that SS/CF Jett Williams has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 9-15.

Williams, who ranks as the Mets' No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 48 overall prospect, produced a .385 AVG (10-for-26), .467 OBP, .962 SLG, and 1.428 OPS in six games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond this past series. The 21-year-old hit two home runs and recorded five runs batted in, eight runs scored, three triples, three doubles, eight extra-base hits, four walks, and a stolen base in the series.

On Wednesday, Williams hit two solo home runs and recorded the first multi-home run game of his professional career. On Thursday, Williams went 3-for-4 with two triples and became the first Binghamton hitter to record two triples in a single game, since Dustin Martin on July 15, 2012. Williams recorded two three-hit games, three multi-hit games, and two multi-RBI games in the series.

Williams, who was drafted by the Mets with the 14th -overall pick of the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Rockwall-Heath High School (TX), led the Eastern League in hits (10), extra-base hits (8), triples (3), runs (8), OPS (1.428), and SLG (.962) last week.

This is Williams' first Eastern League award. Binghamton has now earned six Eastern League weekly awards this season and one Eastern League monthly award. 1B/OF Ryan Clifford (May 6-11), RHP Jonah Tong (May 6-11), OF Nick Morabito (May 12-18), Tong (May 12-18), LHP Zach Thornton (May 19-25), and Williams (June 9-15) all earned weekly awards. Tong was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May.

Williams, who was the 2023 Mets Minor League Player of the Year, is now hitting .296 with a .400 OBP, .526 SLG, .926 OPS, six home runs, 24 runs batted in, and 18 stolen bases in 55 games this season. Here's how Williams ranks among the Eastern League this season: .526 SLG (2nd), 28 XBH (2nd), 5 3B (2nd), .400 OBP (3rd), 38 R (3rd), .926 OPS (4th), .296 AVG (5th), 17 2B (T-5th), 18 SB (T-6th), 32 BB (T-7th).

The Rumble Ponies clinched a spot in the 2025 Eastern League Playoffs with the Northeast Division first-half title. Playoff tickets are now on sale and each playoff package reserves your seat(s) for all three potential home playoff games at Mirabito Stadium. Tickets are available online or by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office. Group outings of 20 or more may be booked by calling the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Front Office at (607).722.3866.

The Rumble Ponies (42-19) open a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. and pregame coverage gets underway at 6:15 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







