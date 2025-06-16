SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days Is Coming to Somerset for Jersey Diners Game on Saturday, July 12

June 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - ESPN has announced that the Jersey Diners game on Saturday, July 12 at TD Bank Ballpark has been selected to represent the state of New Jersey as part of SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days. The Jersey Diners are the award-winning alternate identity of the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, that became a phenomenon since being introduced last season.

This summer, ESPN's flagship news and information program will embark on a cross-country journey with SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days - a nationwide tour designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across America. ESPN's seven-week initiative will feature a mix of live on-site shows and storytelling segments from a different state each day for 50 consecutive days.

From iconic athletic venues to hometown hidden gems, each stop will spotlight local rivalries, community traditions, and the many ways sports unite fans across the country. SportsCenter's Ryan Smith is scheduled to be at TD Bank Ballpark on July 12 for the Jersey Diners game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at 7:05 pm.

The Jersey Diners were the winner of MiLB's 2024 Best Alternate Identity and Golden Bobblehead for Best New Merchandise Promotion or Retail Sales Strategy. The rebrand was designed to honor and celebrate the historic and cultural significance of the diner to New Jersey.

During Jersey Diners games, fans enjoy classic rock music from the 50's and 60's, blue plate specials at the concessions stands, diner-themed promotions and more.

Diners are woven into the fabric of New Jersey communities as a place to connect with friends after school events, gather with family members to celebrate achievements, or simply to pass the time and grab a bite to eat.

Much like a neighborhood diner, Patriots games feel like a home away from home and provide that same outlet for people to simply enjoy the passing of time together. This connection led the Patriots to celebrate New Jersey as the "Diner Capital of the World" and pay tribute to the hundreds of Jersey Diners throughout our state.

From the moment the Jersey Diners were launched, the identity received a tremendous amount of media exposure, including coverage on SportsCenter, MLB on FOX, YES Network and SNY. Media and social media have generated millions of impressions for the Patriots and Jersey Diners identity.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.