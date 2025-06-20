June 20, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP FOURTH STRAIGHT Portland lost their fourth-straight game last night to Akron, 7-6. Trailing the RubberDucks entering the bottom of the sixth, the Sea Dogs started to comeback. With two gone in the inning, James Tibbs III notched a single and then advanced to second on a single from Allan Castro. After a pitching change, Ronald Rosario (2) blasted a three-run home run which cut the Sea Dogs deficit in half 6-3. The RubberDucks tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning on a solo home run from Guy Lipscomb (4) which gave Akron a 7-3 lead.

RALLY FALLS SHORT With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Ahbram Liendo laced a double and then moved to third on a single by Zach Ehrhard. During the next at-bat, James Tibbs III crushed a two-run double that trimmed the deficit to 7-5. The next batter Allan Castro cracked an RBI double that scored Tibbs III and brought the Sea Dogs to within one run 7-6.

LIENDO FINISHES HOME RUN SHY OF THE CYCLE Ahbram Liendo went three-for-four in last night's loss, a home run shy of the cycle. He started with a triple in the third inning, a single in the seventh and a double in the ninth. Liendo is batting .250 in his last five games with two RBI and a stolen base.

ANDERSON TOSSES CAREER-HIGH Following 1.1 innings of Caleb Bolden to start last night's game, Jack Anderson came in relief. Anderson pitched a career-high 5.2 innings out of the bullpen allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out a career-high seven. He did not issue a walk. Anderson retired nine straight batters to end his outing.

HAPPY SUMMER SOLSTICE In Portland, Maine today there is expected to be 15 hours and 27 minutes of daylight as it is the longest day of the year. Sunset will be at 8:26pm and the Sea Dogs will then be shooting off postgame fireworks.

WELCOME TO THE RED SOX Outfielder James Tibbs III was acquired by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Rafael Devers. Tibbs appeared in 57 games for High-A Eugene before trade. He hit .246 (51-for-207) with 10 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 32 RBI. Tibbs was originally San Francisco's first round pick (13th overall) in last year's MLB Draft out of Florida State.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are tied for third place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Somerset Patriots, 12.0 games out of first place.. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have clinched the Northeast Division First Half Championship and currently lead the second place Hartford Yard Goats by 11.0 games.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 20, 2014 - Henry Owens fired a 5-hit shutout, fanning 8 in Portland's 3-0 win over the Altoona Curve. The game was only seven innings, due to a suspended game previous to the regularly scheduled game.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. His last appearance was June 14th in Somerset and tossed 7.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out a career-high 13 batters. Wehunt pitched out of the bullpen following Caleb Bolden. It was his only relief appearance this season.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.