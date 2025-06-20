Cats' Offense Falters in Late Innings to Drop Fourth Straight
June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-37) dropped their fourth straight against Somerset Patriots (33-34) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 7-5. After New Hampshire plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Somerset scored six unanswered to hand the Cats their fourth straight loss.
The Fisher Cats jumped out in front in the bottom of the first inning when right fielder Gabriel Martinez drilled a bases-loaded single to give New Hampshire a 2-0 lead. Somerset starter Brock Selvidge escaped the jam with a groundout to hold the Cats to two. After the first, Selvidge settled in to toss four innings with two hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Yordanny Ventura (W, 3-1) took the win by fanning two batters and giving up one hit in two scoreless relief innings.
Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson (L, 4-4) pitched into the fourth inning and suffered the loss after going 3-2/3 innings. Watson allowed two earned runs on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts before Geison Urbaez took over in the top of the fourth. Urbaez stopped the bleeding in the fourth and pitched a scoreless fifth inning. Urbaez allowed one unearned run on one hit and four walks in 1-2/ relief frames. Righty Grayson Thurman tossed 1-1/3 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.
New Hampshire's Nate Garkow held Somerset scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings while surrendering one walk and striking out two. Through seven relief outings with New Hampshire, Garkow has not surrendered a run and has collected 17 strikeouts to three walks in 10-1/3 innings of work.
Somerset responded by plating runs in the top of the second and third innings, including left fielder Spencer Jones' 14th homer of the season to knot the score at 2-2.
The Patriots capitalized on a New Hampshire fielding error in a four-run top of the fourth inning. Right fielder Cam Eden reached on a Fisher Cats throwing error with two outs in the top of the fourth inning before Somerset rattled off four straight base hits to take a 6-2 lead.
The Fisher Cats clawed back with a three-run bottom of the fifth inning. First baseman Charles McAdoo belted a single to left field to plate shortstop Jay Harry and third baseman Cade Doughty scored on a Somerset fielding error. Left fielder Jace Bohrofen picked up McAdoo with a double off the right field wall and New Hampshire trailed, 6-5, after five innings.
McAdoo went 2-for-4 and reached safely for the 17th straight game, including a double in the first inning for his ninth extra base hit this month.
The Fisher Cats were held scoreless across the final four innings to drop their ninth game against Somerset this season. The Patriots have won nine of 10 games against New Hampshire this season, outscoring the Cats 59-23.
The Cats and Patriots are back for a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. New Hampshire's Devereaux Harrison (5-5, 4.40 ERA) gets the ball for the Fisher Cats and righty Trent Sellers (1-4, 4.27 ERA) is on the hill for Somerset. Saturday is Star Wars Night, followed by the first fireworks show of the summer.
New Hampshire and Somerset close out the first half with Dad's Day on Sunday. First pitch for the series finale is set for 1:35 PM EDT at Delta Dental Stadium.
Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.
