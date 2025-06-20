Cordova Blasts Two Home Runs in Yard Goats Victory

June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - In his first game back from returning from the Injured List, Jose Cordova blasted two home runs leading the Yard Goats to a 8-5 victory against the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Cordova hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning, and later connected on a solo shot in the ninth, helping Hartford to its third win-in-a-row. Infielder Kyle Karros had a hit to extend his on base streak to 30 consecutive games and he has hit safely in 9 straight games. Blake Adams pitched five solid innings and allowed just one run with four strikeouts to earn his third win. Collin Baumgartner recorded the final four outs to earn his fourth save. Reading outfielder Hendry Mendez hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and home run while collecting three RBI, and scored three runs.

Yard Goats starter Blake Adams worked around two extra base hits over the first three innings and held a 1-0 lead after three innings. He retired six of the final seven batters faced and had four strikeouts to record his third win.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the third inning off Reading starter Mitch Neunborn. Zach Kokoska led off the frame with a double and advanced to third base on a bunt single by GJ Hill. Braeden Ward followed with an RBI double to right field and Kokoska scored, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Hartford took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning on Jose Cordova's two run home run. It was Cordova's first game back since coming off the Injured List, and he extended his hit-streak to six-straight games. He blasted his third homer of the season over the fence in right field.

The Fightin scored a run in the fourth inning off Yard Goats starter Blake Adams. Hendry Mendez started the inning with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Binelas to make it a 3-1 game.

The Yard Goats added a pair of runs in the fifth inning and knocked Neunborn from the game. Braiden Ward got hit by a pitch, took second on a single by Jose Torres, stole third, and scored on a throwing error by catcher Caleb Ricketts to make 4-1. The Yard Goats made it 5-1 on Kyle Karros RBI single later in the inning which scored Jose Torres.

The Fightins would make a late run at the Yard Goats bullpen as Henry Mendez homered in the sixth inning and Reading scored three runs in the eighth inning to make it a 7-5 game. Collin Baumgarter came in to get the final out of the eighth inning and then worked a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series against Reading on Saturday night (6:45 PM). RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Chuck King will start for Reading. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, June 24th to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.