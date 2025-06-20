Romero Drives in Four Runs in 8-2 Win over RubberDucks

June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (32-33) were propelled by two homers in an 8-2 win against the Akron RubberDucks (43-23) on Friday night. Mikey Romero and Ronald Rosario each blasted homers while RHP Noah Song earned his first win with Portland.

Portland ambushed Akron's starting pitcher early in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Allan Castro roped a single and then advanced to second via a steal. Then a wild pitch moved Castro to third base. After Zach Ehrhard worked a walk, Ronald Rosario (3) hit a three-run home run, his second in as many nights to give the Sea Dogs a 3-0 lead.

Akron scratched a run across in the top of the second. Jorge Burgos doubled to start the frame but was retired on the base paths on a fielder's choice that put Guy Lipscomb aboard. After Lipscomb stole second, Jake Fox worked a walk. A batter later, Cameron Barstad ripped an RBI single that brought home Lipscomb and made the score 3-1.

The Sea Dogs countered in the bottom of the second. With two gone in the inning, Ahbram Liendo walked. The next batter Mikey Romero (6) launched a two-run home run in his first game back from the injured list to give Portland a 5-1 lead.

The RubberDucks scored one run in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Guy Lipscomb (5) which made the score 5-2.

Portland put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. After a putout, Marvin Alcantara singled and then advanced to third on a single from Liendo who later moved to second on a steal. On the following pitch, RubberDucks catcher Cooper Ingle committed a catcher's balk, using his mask to stop the ball, that allowed Alcantara to touch home and gave the Sea Dogs a 6-2 advantage. Then Mikey Romero hit a sacrifice fly that scored Liendo and made the lead 7-2.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Ferguson reached on a single and then stole second base. Following a walk to Alcantara and a strikeout, Romero laced an RBI single that gave Portland an 8-2 lead.

RHP Noah Song (1-0, 1.13 ERA) was awarded his first win with the Sea Dogs tossing 3.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out one. RHP Tommy Mace (7-3, 3.20 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing seven earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks meet again tomorrow, Saturday, June 21st at 6pm. Portland will send LHP Dalton Rogers (1-1, 6.75 ERA) to the bump while Akron is TBA.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.