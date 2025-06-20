Senators Roll Early, Power Past Binghamton 9-3 on Friday Night

June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators exploded for six runs in the first inning and never looked back, cruising to a 9-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Friday night at FNB Field.

Paul DeJong, on a rehab assignment from the Washington Nationals, got the scoring started with an RBI double, and after a walk and foul popout, Kevin Made broke things wide open with a grand slam-his first home run of the season. Maxwell Romero Jr. followed with a solo shot to right field, capping the six-run frame.

DeJong stayed hot at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Phillip Glasser added two hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth that gave Harrisburg breathing room after a brief Binghamton rally cut the lead to four.

On the mound, Hyun-il Choi pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win, and the bullpen held off the Rumble Ponies' late push.

Senators Notables:

Paul DeJong: Perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, RBI, stolen base, and two runs scored. He's now hitting a scorching .583 during his rehab stint.

Kevin Made: Crushed a grand slam in the 1st inning, finishing 1-for-3 with 4 RBIs and a walk. A clutch 2-out homer that broke the game open early.

Phillip Glasser: Continued his hot stretch, going 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs, including a 2-run homer in the 8th inning.

Maxwell Romero Jr.: Launched his 5th homer of the season right after Made's grand slam and reached base twice with a walk.

Seaver King: Scored 2 runs, went 2-for-4, and added a double and a walk, contributing at the top of the lineup.

Hyun-il Choi (W, 3-1): Dominated with 5 scoreless innings, allowing just 4 hits, no walks, and striking out 5. Efficiency and command led the way (72 pitches, 48 strikes).

Junior Santos (S, 3): Closed it out with a perfect 1.1 innings, stranding the bases loaded in the 8th to earn the save.

Bullpen: Despite some mid-game pressure, the 'pen allowed just 2 earned runs over 4 innings and shut the door late.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:45 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.