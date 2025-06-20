Senators Roll Early, Power Past Binghamton 9-3 on Friday Night
June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators exploded for six runs in the first inning and never looked back, cruising to a 9-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Friday night at FNB Field.
Paul DeJong, on a rehab assignment from the Washington Nationals, got the scoring started with an RBI double, and after a walk and foul popout, Kevin Made broke things wide open with a grand slam-his first home run of the season. Maxwell Romero Jr. followed with a solo shot to right field, capping the six-run frame.
DeJong stayed hot at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Phillip Glasser added two hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth that gave Harrisburg breathing room after a brief Binghamton rally cut the lead to four.
On the mound, Hyun-il Choi pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win, and the bullpen held off the Rumble Ponies' late push.
Senators Notables:
Paul DeJong: Perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, RBI, stolen base, and two runs scored. He's now hitting a scorching .583 during his rehab stint.
Kevin Made: Crushed a grand slam in the 1st inning, finishing 1-for-3 with 4 RBIs and a walk. A clutch 2-out homer that broke the game open early.
Phillip Glasser: Continued his hot stretch, going 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs, including a 2-run homer in the 8th inning.
Maxwell Romero Jr.: Launched his 5th homer of the season right after Made's grand slam and reached base twice with a walk.
Seaver King: Scored 2 runs, went 2-for-4, and added a double and a walk, contributing at the top of the lineup.
Hyun-il Choi (W, 3-1): Dominated with 5 scoreless innings, allowing just 4 hits, no walks, and striking out 5. Efficiency and command led the way (72 pitches, 48 strikes).
Junior Santos (S, 3): Closed it out with a perfect 1.1 innings, stranding the bases loaded in the 8th to earn the save.
Bullpen: Despite some mid-game pressure, the 'pen allowed just 2 earned runs over 4 innings and shut the door late.
Up Next:
The Senators and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:45 p.m.
