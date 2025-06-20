Curve Drop Two with Richmond Friday

June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona dropped both ends of their Friday night matchup with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Wrapping up a suspended game Richmond earned a 2-1 win in the opener and took the finale 7-4 on a night in which the Curve welcomed 4,570 fans to PNG Field.

GAME ONE (2-1 L)

Richmond won the suspended game that the teams picked up after two innings of play on Thursday night. All three runs scored prior to the game's suspension on Thursday night with Nick Cimillo accounting for the lone Altoona run on a sacrifice fly.

Altoona's offense only managed two hits against relievers Nick Sinacola and Evan Gates who combined for five scoreless frames in the continuation of the game on Friday.

Alessandro Ercolani tossed five scoreless innings of his own to hold the Flying Squirrels at bay. It was the second time this season that Ercolani finished five innings and just his third scoreless outing of the campaign. In his 13 outings this season he's allowed one run or fewer eight times and holds a 4.25 ERA for the season.

Anticipating more rain, the team's delayed the start of the second game of the doubleheader for about an hour and forty minutes.

GAME TWO (7-4 L)

Richmond struck first with three runs in the top of the first inning off Po-Yu Chen. After two hits and a walk to begin the game, Jairo Pomares doubled home three runs with a line drive to left-center field. Chen settled down for two quality innings before allowing three more runs in the fourth inning. Chen was tagged with the loss, dropping his record to 0-6 on the season, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Curve offense battled back in a big way with a run in the bottom of the first and three more in the fifth inning. Altoona's offense racked up 11 hits and five walks in seven innings but stranded 11 men on base in the defeat.

Termarr Johnson and Tres Gonzalez each had three hits in the game and Imanol Vargas added two runs batted in in the loss.

Richmond's Seth Lonsway used a pair of double plays in the field behind him to work into the fifth inning. The Flying Squirrels bullpen combined for four strikeouts in 2.2 innings as Michael Stryffler and Tyler Myrick finished off the game on the mound.

The Curve continue their series at PNG Field on Saturday night against the Flying Squirrels. Lefty Blake Townsend takes the ball for the Curve to start a bullpen day with LHP Joe Whitman on the mound for Richmond. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

