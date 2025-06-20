Chesapeake Baysox and MiLB Turn Viral Moment into a Movement for Good with Season-Long Oyster Catchers Campaign to Support Cervivor

Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, in partnership with Minor League Baseball (MiLB), today announced a season-long campaign with Cervivor, Inc., a leading nonprofit dedicated to cervical cancer advocacy and education.

Initially introduced in March 2025, the Baysox Oyster Catchers alternate identity unintentionally sparked a viral fan reaction to its original patch design. What began as a lighthearted moment quickly evolved into something far more meaningful-a unique opportunity to harness the power of sports and community to raise awareness and funds in support of a nonprofit dedicated to cervical cancer education and advocacy.

Building on that momentum, the Baysox are unveiling a new secondary logo for the Oyster Catchers, turning humor into positive impact and purpose. The updated design features a baseball glove with a teal and white cervical cancer ribbon and a pearl, reflecting the Chesapeake Bay's iconic oyster, while symbolizing strength, hope, and the team's commitment to supporting those affected by cervical cancer.

"We're honored to use our platform for meaningful action," said Ellen Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer of Attain Sports, owner of the Chesapeake Baysox. "When the original Oyster Catchers logo went viral, we saw an opportunity to turn that moment into a bigger movement by shifting the conversation toward a cause that deserves greater visibility. This campaign is about more than a logo-it's about amplifying survivor stories and driving awareness for a preventable disease that impacts far too many. The Oyster Catchers alternate identity has become a powerful symbol of hope and purpose. As fans rally behind it, they're helping to advance Cervivor's important, life-saving mission."

In recognition of those affected by cervical cancer, the Baysox will take the field as the Oyster Catchers on select Friday home games this season-June 27, July 11, August 15, August 22, and September 5. Fans are encouraged to wear teal and white-the colors representing cervical cancer advocacy. As teal is also featured in the Baysox team colors, it serves as a powerful symbol of unity.

Oyster Catchers games will feature special in-game tributes, survivor recognitions, and educational moments on the power of prevention. At the conclusion of the season, game-worn Oyster Catchers jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting Cervivor.

Additionally, as previously announced, 10% of all Oyster Catchers merchandise sales throughout the 2025 season will be donated directly to the organization. Minor League Baseball has pledged to match the Baysox's donations, expanding the campaign's impact.

"At Cervivor, our mission is to eliminate cervical cancer by championing every story and every life," said Tamika Felder, Founder and Chief Visionary of Cervivor, who launched the organization 20 years ago after surviving the disease at the age of 25. "This partnership with the Baysox and MiLB shines a powerful light on this preventable cancer-raising awareness, empowering survivors, and advancing life-saving tools like regular cervical screenings and the HPV vaccine. But this collaboration isn't just about awareness-it's about action. Together, we're building a movement and making change happen."

"MiLB is proud to stand with the Baysox and Cervivor in bringing greater visibility to this critical cause," said Casey Brett, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Major League Baseball. "We're grateful to Attain Sports and Cervivor for all the hard work to bring this campaign to fruition and couldn't be more excited to support these great Cervivor fundraising initiatives."

The new Oyster Catchers merchandise capsule is available for online presale now, with a limited in-stadium release starting on Friday, June 27.

