Baysox Drop Tuesday Series Opener in Erie

June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell 6-1 to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Chesapeake (29-33) was limited to four hits at the plate on Tuesday. Two hits came from Max Wagner, while Enrique Bradfield Jr legged out a double to shallow right field in the sixth.

The Baysox lone run came in the eighth, when Reed Trimble led off the frame with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Doug Hodo.

Erie jumped to a lead early against Chesapeake right-hander Blake Money, who made his Double-A debut on Tuesday. A leadoff triple from Trei Cruz was plated by a Max Anderson double to give the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead in the first.

Erie scored five runs in the bottom of the third on four hits, including a three-run home run from Justice Bigbie. Money (L, 0-1) struck out four across the three innings in his first start at the level.

The Baysox bullpen did shine on Tuesday, as four relievers combined to keep the SeaWolves off the board the rest of the way. Right-hander Kyle Virbitsky was activated off Chesapeake's 60-day injured list before Tuesday's game. Virbitsky tallied a pair of scoreless innings to open his second season with the Baysox. Right-handers Robinson Martinez and Peter Van Loon added scoreless innings, before left-hander Walt Pennington finished off five scoreless innings from the Baysox bullpen. Chesapeake's bullpen ERA dropped to 2.79 on the season following Tuesday night's effort, which remains in the top five for full-season Minor League Baseball.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Wednesday. Right-hander Ryan Long (2-3, 4.59 ERA) is set to start for the Baysox. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm ET from UPMC Park in Erie.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Wednesday. Right-hander Ryan Long (2-3, 4.59 ERA) is set to start for the Baysox. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm ET from UPMC Park in Erie.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.







