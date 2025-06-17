Sea Dogs Shut out in Series Opener with RubberDucks 1-0
June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-31) were held scoreless in the 1-0 loss to the Akron RubberDucks (41-22) in front of 6,279 fans at Delta Dental Park on Tuesday evening. The Sea Dogs currently hold the third place spot, 11.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.
The RubberDucks were first to score in the top of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single by Alex Mooney, he went on to steal second base. An RBI double by Angel Genao drove home Mooney and Akron led, 1-0.
RHP Dylan Delucia (2-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings. He issued two walks while striking out eight. LHP Connelly Early (5-1, 2.17 ERA) was given the loss tossing a season-high 6.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk.
The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18th at 6pm. LHP Hayden Mullins (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will start for Portland while Akron will send RHP Trent Denholm (6-2, 2.06 ERA) to the bump.
Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2025
- DeLucia Fans 8, Ducks Stay 0.5 Back with 1-0 Win in Portland - Akron RubberDucks
- Carrigg Cranks 10th Home Run in Goats Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sea Dogs Shut out in Series Opener with RubberDucks 1-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ricketts Returns with Two Home Runs as Reading Beats Hartford - Reading Fightin Phils
- Ponies Fall to Senators in Series Opener in Harrisburg - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Surge Ahead, Hold off Binghamton 7-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Baysox Drop Tuesday Series Opener in Erie - Chesapeake Baysox
- Cats and Pats Series Debut Rained Out - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Curve and Flying Squirrels Postponed Tuesday - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels, Curve Postponed for Rain Tuesday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- June 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Stroman Returns to Manchester for Rehab Start against Fisher Cats - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Former Fisher Cats Pitcher Stroman Scheduled for Tuesday Rehab - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.