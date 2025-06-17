Sea Dogs Shut out in Series Opener with RubberDucks 1-0

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-31) were held scoreless in the 1-0 loss to the Akron RubberDucks (41-22) in front of 6,279 fans at Delta Dental Park on Tuesday evening. The Sea Dogs currently hold the third place spot, 11.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

The RubberDucks were first to score in the top of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single by Alex Mooney, he went on to steal second base. An RBI double by Angel Genao drove home Mooney and Akron led, 1-0.

RHP Dylan Delucia (2-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings. He issued two walks while striking out eight. LHP Connelly Early (5-1, 2.17 ERA) was given the loss tossing a season-high 6.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18th at 6pm. LHP Hayden Mullins (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will start for Portland while Akron will send RHP Trent Denholm (6-2, 2.06 ERA) to the bump.







