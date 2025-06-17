Curve and Flying Squirrels Postponed Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona and Richmond's series opener at Peoples Natural Gas Field was postponed due to inclement weather on Tuesday night.

The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Thursday with a pair of 7-inning games beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange their tickets to any other 2025 game, excluding July 3rd, for a ticket of equal or lesser value. Ticket exchanges may be made in person at the Ticket Office during regular business hours or by reaching your team representative by phone.

The Curve open their series at PNG Field on Wednesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Righty Wilber Dotel takes the ball in the series opener for the Curve with RHP Manuel Mercedes slated to start for Richmond.

