Squirrels, Curve Postponed for Rain Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - Tuesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Altoona Curve has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. Game 1 will begin at 5 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

The series is now scheduled to start on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels open the season's second half at The Diamond from June 24-29 against the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.







