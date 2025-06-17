Squirrels, Curve Postponed for Rain Tuesday
June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
ALTOONA, Pa. - Tuesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Altoona Curve has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. Game 1 will begin at 5 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.
The series is now scheduled to start on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels open the season's second half at The Diamond from June 24-29 against the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
