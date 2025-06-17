DeLucia Fans 8, Ducks Stay 0.5 Back with 1-0 Win in Portland
June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia struck out eight batters in five hitless innings, joining three relievers in a one-hit shutout of the Portland Sea Dogs, while shortstop Angel Genao 's RBI double provided the offense in a 1-0 series-opening win at Delta Dental Park Tuesday night. On a four-game winning streak, the RubberDucks stayed a half game behind Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with five games remaining.
Turning Point
Akron broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning against left-hander Connelly Early. Second baseman Alex Mooney hit a leadoff infield single and stole second base. He advanced to third base on a groundout by catcher Cooper Ingle and scored when Genao doubled to left-center field - his 10th hit, third double and fifth RBI on the two-series road trip.
Mound Presence
DeLucia set down the first 11 batters, including seven strikeouts. He allowed a pair of two-out walks in the fourth inning before retiring the next five batters. His eight strikeouts matched his season high, and he has not allowed a run in 11 innings over his first two Double-A starts. Right-hander Jack Leftwich struck out all three batters in the sixth inning. Left-hander Steven Pérez pitched two innings, allowing the only Sea Dogs hit on a seventh-inning, two-out single by catcher Ronald Rosario. Right-hander Zane Morehouse struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save.
Duck Tales
Ingle and center fielder Kahlil Watson each had first-inning singles, and Mooney had a leadoff single in the third inning, but Early worked around them and stranded five runners on base in the first six innings. Akron loaded the bases with three walks in the eighth inning by right-hander Yovanny Cruz but did not score.
Notebook
Genao and Mooney each have 10 hits through the first seven games on the road trip...Akron's 10th shutout matched Erie and New Hampshire for most in the Eastern League this season...The RubberDucks have their first four-game winning streak since May 11-15. Their longest winning streak was the season-opening five-game streak...Game Time: 2:17 (1:54 pregame rain delay)...Attendance: 6,279.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Delta Dental Park. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (6-2, 2.06 ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs left-hander Hayden Mullins (1-1, 2.45 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2025
- DeLucia Fans 8, Ducks Stay 0.5 Back with 1-0 Win in Portland - Akron RubberDucks
- Carrigg Cranks 10th Home Run in Goats Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sea Dogs Shut out in Series Opener with RubberDucks 1-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ricketts Returns with Two Home Runs as Reading Beats Hartford - Reading Fightin Phils
- Ponies Fall to Senators in Series Opener in Harrisburg - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Surge Ahead, Hold off Binghamton 7-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Baysox Drop Tuesday Series Opener in Erie - Chesapeake Baysox
- Cats and Pats Series Debut Rained Out - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Curve and Flying Squirrels Postponed Tuesday - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels, Curve Postponed for Rain Tuesday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- June 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Stroman Returns to Manchester for Rehab Start against Fisher Cats - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Former Fisher Cats Pitcher Stroman Scheduled for Tuesday Rehab - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- DeLucia Fans 8, Ducks Stay 0.5 Back with 1-0 Win in Portland
- Genao's 3 Hits, Barstad's Homer Lead Ducks to 5-4 Win in Hartford
- Homers in 1st Help Mace, Ducks to 7-1 Win in Hartford
- Boone's 6 Innings Lead Ducks' 5-0 Win in Hartford
- Denholm Dominates, But Hartford Homers Down Ducks, 4-2