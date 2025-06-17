DeLucia Fans 8, Ducks Stay 0.5 Back with 1-0 Win in Portland

June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia struck out eight batters in five hitless innings, joining three relievers in a one-hit shutout of the Portland Sea Dogs, while shortstop Angel Genao 's RBI double provided the offense in a 1-0 series-opening win at Delta Dental Park Tuesday night. On a four-game winning streak, the RubberDucks stayed a half game behind Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with five games remaining.

Turning Point

Akron broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning against left-hander Connelly Early. Second baseman Alex Mooney hit a leadoff infield single and stole second base. He advanced to third base on a groundout by catcher Cooper Ingle and scored when Genao doubled to left-center field - his 10th hit, third double and fifth RBI on the two-series road trip.

Mound Presence

DeLucia set down the first 11 batters, including seven strikeouts. He allowed a pair of two-out walks in the fourth inning before retiring the next five batters. His eight strikeouts matched his season high, and he has not allowed a run in 11 innings over his first two Double-A starts. Right-hander Jack Leftwich struck out all three batters in the sixth inning. Left-hander Steven Pérez pitched two innings, allowing the only Sea Dogs hit on a seventh-inning, two-out single by catcher Ronald Rosario. Right-hander Zane Morehouse struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save.

Duck Tales

Ingle and center fielder Kahlil Watson each had first-inning singles, and Mooney had a leadoff single in the third inning, but Early worked around them and stranded five runners on base in the first six innings. Akron loaded the bases with three walks in the eighth inning by right-hander Yovanny Cruz but did not score.

Notebook

Genao and Mooney each have 10 hits through the first seven games on the road trip...Akron's 10th shutout matched Erie and New Hampshire for most in the Eastern League this season...The RubberDucks have their first four-game winning streak since May 11-15. Their longest winning streak was the season-opening five-game streak...Game Time: 2:17 (1:54 pregame rain delay)...Attendance: 6,279.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Delta Dental Park. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (6-2, 2.06 ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs left-hander Hayden Mullins (1-1, 2.45 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.