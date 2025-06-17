Carrigg Cranks 10th Home Run in Goats Loss

Reading, PA - Outfielder Cole Carrigg hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, but the Yard Goats lost to the Reading Fightin Phils by the score of 7-4 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Caleb Ricketts smashed two homers, and Leandro Pineda homered for the Fightins who sent the Yard Goats to their fourth straight loss. Yard Goats 3B Kyle Karros extended his on base streak to 27 consecutive games with a first inning single. He had two hits in the game.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning off Reading starter Braeden Fausnaught, as Nic Kent knocked home Juan Guerrero with a two out single to make it 1-0 Hartford. The run was set up by Guerrero's walk and stolen base.

The Fightin Phils took a 2-1 lead with one swing by Caleb Ricketts in the third inning off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine. The Reading catcher cracked a two-run homer over the right field fence, giving the Fightins the lead. Stane came back to strikeout the final three batters of the inning.

Reading added three runs in the fourth inning. Former big league infielder Seth Beer led off with a walk and Leandro Pineda followed with the two-run home run to make it a 4-1 game. Later in the inning, Hendry Mendez had an RBI single, scoring Carson DeMartini to make it 5-1.

The Phillies affiliate got back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning, including an RBI hit by Pineda and it was 6-1. Ricketts belted his second homer of the game in the sixth inning to make it a 7-1 game.

Cole Carrigg became the first Yard Goats player to hit 10 home runs as he went deep in the ninth inning, a three-run shot to make it 7-4. However, that is as close as the Yard Goats would get.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series against Reading on Wednesday night (7:00 PM). RHP McCade Brown will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, June 24th to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.







