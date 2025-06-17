Cats and Pats Series Debut Rained Out

June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Somerset Patriots did not play their series opener on Tuesday night, due to inclement weather. The Fisher Cats and Patriots are now scheduled for a Wednesday doubleheader at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch of game one slated for 5:05 PM EDT.

Tickets to Tuesday's game may be redeemed for any remaining home game of 2025 at equal or lesser value, based on availability. Any ticket to Wednesday's game between New Hampshire and Somerset is good for access to both games.

New Hampshire's Juaron Watts-Brown (1-1, 3.68 ERA), Tuesday's slated starter, gets the start for the Fisher Cats in game one. The New York Yankees initially announced former Fisher Cats pitcher and Blue Jays first-rounder Marcus Stroman was scheduled to rehab on Tuesday against the Cats, although nothing has been confirmed for Wednesday's games.

Toronto No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Trey Yesavage is scheduled for his home debut with the Fisher Cats in game two. Yesavage (0-0, 2.25 ERA) struck out and walked four batters in his Double-A debut on June 12 in Reading, less than 30 minutes from his hometown of Boyertown, Pennsylvania. Somerset sends RHP Trystan Vrieling (0-1, 5.19 ERA) for his sixth start of the season.

The Fisher Cats celebrate the first 25 years of the new millennium with Quarter Century Night on Thursday, June 19, with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch.

New Hampshire welcomes fans into Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, June 20, with Collect Them All Night, and the first fireworks show of the summer follows with Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 21.

