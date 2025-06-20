Jones Ties Career High Four Hits, Patriots Take Series over New Hampshire Friday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game four of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. on Friday by a score of 7-5.

Six of Somerset's seven runs came with two outs. With five straight wins, Somerset has tied its longest win streak of the season. With the win, Somerset won its fourth series of the season and has taken two consecutive sets for the first time this year. Somerset is now 4-5-3 in series this season.

LHP Brock Selvidge (4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K) made his third start of the season with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.

Across his three starts with Somerset this season, Selvidge has thrown 12.2 IP, allowed 7 H, 5 R, 6 BB and recording 12 K. In Double-A this season, Selvidge has posted a 3.55 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

RHP Jordany Ventura (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and earned the win in his 17th appearance of the season.

Ventura increased his scoreless streak to six games dating back to 5/30 vs. AKR over which he has thrown 8.0 IP, allowing 4 H, 9 BB, and recording 9 K. In this stretch, Ventura has posted a 1.63 WHIP and a .143 BA.

RHP Kelly Austin (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) forced Charles McAdoo to pop out to end the game, earning his team-leading fifth save of the season.

LF Spencer Jones (4-for-5, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B, SB) paced Somerset with four hits including a solo home run in the third inning.

Jones matched his career-high with four hits in one game, doing so for the first time since 6/30/24 @RIC. Jones has scored a run in nine of his last 10 games over which he is 14-for-34 (.412/.512/.853) with 11 R, 7 XBH (3 2B, 4 HR), 8 RBI, 7 BB and 3 SB. At the end of the game, Jones leads the Eastern League in HR (14), ranks second in SLG (.588) and OPS (.974), eighth in OBP (.386) and tied for eighth in R (36). Jones leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 14 HR.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B, BB, K) scored twice after an RBI double in the fourth inning and a walk in the sixth.

In the month of June, Lombard has made it on-base in 15 of his 17 games over which he is 15-for-66 (.227/.320/.424) with 15 R, 7 XBH (3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 5 RBI, 8 BB and 6 SB. At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in R (51) and BB (49), second in SB (24), second in OBP (.401), tied for ninth in H (57) and 10th in OPS (.787).

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B, K) cracked two clutch RBI hits with two outs on him, including an RBI single in the second and an RBI double in the fourth.

3B Dylan Jasso (0-for-3, 2 BB, K) walked in the fifth and sixth innings.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 25 games, a stretch that began on 5/20 @NH, over which he is 25-for-90 (.278/.369/.444) with 16 R, 8 XBH (2 HR, 3 3B, 3 2B), 13 RBI and 9 BB. Jasso's 24-game on-base streak is tied for the third longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League. At the end of the game, Jasso is fourth in the EL in TB (108), tied for seventh in H (63), tied for eighth in R (36) and 10th in SLG (.474).

