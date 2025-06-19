June 19, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND DROPS GAME TWO The Sea Dogs fell last night, 6-3 to the Akron RubberDucks. Akron took a 2-0 lead on a pair of solo home runs by Kahlil Watson, The first one came in the top of the fourth and then he jacked the second one in the top of the sixth. Portland retaliated in the bottom of the seventh. James Tibbs III cracked a single for his first hit in the Red Sox organization. Allan Castro notched a single which moved Tibbs III to second. Following a lineout that advanced Tibbs III to third, Ronald Rosario hit a sacrifice fly that scored Tibbs III and cut the RubberDucks lead to 5-1. The Sea Dogs trimmed the deficit to two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Max Ferguson nubbed a leadoff single and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Following a strikeout, Ahbram Liendo launched a two-run home run which made the score 5-3.

HAYDEN MULLINS STAYS HOT Despite the losing decision, LHP Hayden Mullins allowed just one run across 4.1 innings yesterday. He fanned seven batters and issued two walks. In June, Mullins is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11.2 innings.

THREE IN A ROW With another loss last night, the Sea Dogs are currently riding a three-game losing streak. The longest losing streak of the year for Portland is seven games, from June 4th to June 10th.

TOUGH WAY TO START The Sea Dogs have recorded one hit against an Akron starter this series. Dylan DeLucia tossed 5.0 hitless innings on Tuesday and Trent Denholm pitched 6.0 innings giving up a single to Zach Ehrhard.

WELCOME TO THE RED SOX Outfielder James Tibbs III was added to Portland's roster. Tibbs was acquired by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Rafael Devers. Tibbs appeared in 57 games for High-A Eugene before trade. He hit .246 (51-for-207) with 10 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 32 RBI. Tibbs was originally San Francisco's first round pick (13th overall) in last year's MLB Draft out of Florida State.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs have dropped to third place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have clinched the Northeast Division First Half Championship and currently lead the second place Hartford Yard Goats by 10.5 games while Portland is 11.5 games behind.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 19, 2008 - Mark Wagner blasted two home runs and drove in four, leading the Sea Dogs to a 10-4 thrashing of the New Britain Rock Cats on Thursday night at Hadlock Field. Wagner smacked a 3-run home in the first inning and a solo homer in the third inning off losing pitcher Jeff Manship.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden gets the start on the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. His last start was on June 14th in Somerset, his first start since being activated off the Injured List. Against the Patriots, he tosed 1.0 inning and did not allow a hit or a run. Bolden hit one batter, issued a walk and recorded one strikeout. He has not faced the RubberDucks this season.







