Lagrange Fires Career-High 12 Ks, Lombard Jr. and Flores Homer in Win over New Hampshire Thursday

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Carlos Lagrange

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Carlos Lagrange(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game three of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. on Thursday by a score of 5-1.

The start of the game was delayed 32 minutes due to rain. Somerset pitching combined for 15 strikeouts, tied for the third most in a single game this season (5/20 @NH, 5/31 vs. AKR). Somerset pitching has struck out 10 or more Fisher Cats in four games this season.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 2 BB, 12 K) tossed a career-high 12 strikeouts and earned the win in his third start of the season with Somerset.

Lagrange tossed the most strikeouts in a single game by any Somerset pitcher this season. Lagrange's 12 strikeouts are the second-most by an Eastern League pitcher this year (J. Tong - 5/10 vs. REA w/BNG and B. Wehunt - 6/14 @SOM w/POR, 13). Lagrange's 12 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single game by a Yankee minor leaguer this season (E. Rodriguez-Cruz, 4/25 @ASH with High-A HV).

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and did not factor into the decision.

Diaz increased his scoreless streak to 12 games dating back to 5/9 @AKR over which he has thrown 12.1 IP, allowing 4 H, 5 BB, and recording 13 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.73 WHIP and a .098 BA. Diaz's 12 straight scoreless outing streak is the second-longest active streak in the EL.

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-5, R, RBI, HR, K, SB) singled and stole second base in the first inning, and hit his second Double-A home run, a solo shot in the fifth inning.

Lombard Jr. is tied for Somerset's team lead with 13 stolen bases in 39 games. Overall, Lombard Jr. has 24 steals this season, second-most among Yankee minor leaguers. In the month of June, Lombard has made it on-base in 14 of his 16 games over which he is 14-for-62 (.226/.314/.419) with 13 R, 6 XBH (2 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 4 RBI, 4 BB and 6 SB. At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in R (49) and BB (48), second in SB (24), tied for second in OBP (.401), tied for ninth in H (56) and 10th in OPS (.785).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR, ROE) singled in the sixth and blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning.

At the end of the game, Flores ranks second in the EL in H (69) and TB (120), tied for second in HR (12), tied for third in XBH (27), tied for eighth in R (36) and 10th in SLG (.476).

LF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-4, RBI) lashed an RBI single in the eighth inning.

DH Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, R, K) singled and scored on Gabrielson's RBI single in the eighth inning.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 24 games, a stretch that began on 5/20 @NH, over which he is 25-for-87 (.287/.367/.460) with 16 R, 8 XBH (2 HR, 3 3B, 3 2B), 13 RBI and 8 BB. Jasso's 24-game on-base streak is the fourth longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League. At the end of the game, Jasso is tied for third in the EL in TB (108), tied for fifth in H (63), fourth in SLG (.480), tied for eighth in R (36) and 10th in XBH (23).

CF Spencer Jones (0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K) walked and scored in the second inning.

Jones has scored a run in eight of his last nine games over which he is 10-for-29 (.345/.472/.724) with 10 R, 5 XBH (2 2B, 3 HR), 6 RBI, 7 BB and 2 SB.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.