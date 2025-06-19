Sea Dogs' Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-33) fell to the Akron RubberDucks (43-22) 7-6 at Delta Dental Park on Thursday evening. The Sea Dogs currently hold the third-place spot, 11.0 games behind the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Trailing the RubberDucks entering the bottom of the sixth, the Sea Dogs started to comeback. With two gone in the inning, James Tibbs III notched a single and then advanced to second on a single from Allan Castro. After a pitching change, Ronald Rosario (2) blasted a three-run home run which cut the Sea Dogs deficit in half 6-3.

The RubberDucks tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning on a solo home run from Guy Lipscomb (4) which gave Akron a 7-3 lead.

Portland didn't go down without a fight. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Ahbram Liendo laced a double and then moved to third on a single by Zach Ehrhard. During the next at-bat, James Tibbs III crushed a two-run double that trimmed the deficit to 7-5. The next batter Allan Castro cracked an RBI double that scored Tibbs III and brought the Sea Dogs to within one run 7-6.

Sea Dogs Ahbram Liendo finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle after going 3-4 on the night.

Akron got the scoring started in the top of the first. With one out, Angel Genao singled and then stole second base. In the next at-bat, Dayan Frias (6) cranked a two-run home run to give the RubberDucks a 2-0 lead.

The RubberDucks added more runs in the top of the second. After a putout, Lipscomb hit a single and then a pitch later advanced to second on an erroneous pickoff attempt. In the next at-bat, Alex Mooney reached on a fielding error which allowed Lipscomb to score and increased Akron's lead to 3-0. After Cameron Barstad hit a single that moved Mooney to third, Cooper Ingle drove home Mooney with an RBI single to make the score 4-0. After a groundout forceout that put Genao aboard and moved Barstad to third, a wild pitch brought home Barstad which gave the RubberDucks a 5-0 lead.

Akron put another run on the board in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Barstad (3) cracked a solo home run which increased the RubberDucks advantage to 6-0.

LHP Rodney Boone (5-3, 2.17 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.2 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while surrendering four hits and striking out eight. RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 12.86 ERA) was given the loss hurling 1.1 innings of three-run ball (all earned) on three hits and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks will meet again tomorrow, Friday, June 20th at 6:20pm. RHP Blake Wehunt (2-6, 3.81 ERA) will start for Portland while Akron will send RHP Tommy Mace (7-2, 2.41 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.