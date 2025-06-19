SeaWolves Announce Promotional Schedule Changes

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have announced the following changes to the team's 2025 promotional calendar.

TARIK SKUBAL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Tarik Skubal bobblehead giveaway presented by UPMC Hamot, has been moved from Saturday, July 19 to Saturday, September 13. The bobblehead giveaway is for the first 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates on September 13.

FIREWORKS SHOW ADDED

With the Tarik Skubal bobblehead moved, the SeaWolves have added a Pyrotecnico fireworks show following the game versus Chesapeake on Saturday, July 19.

OAT MILKERS NIGHT & OBSCURE JERSEY NIGHT

Malmö Oat Milkers Night and Obscure Jersey Night will now take place on Thursday, August 7. Fans will have a chance to win a prize if they wear the winning jersey in select categories like Best Personalized Jersey, Best Youth Jersey, or Most Obscure Player Jersey.

STRIKE OUT CANCER WEEKEND

The SeaWolves will host Strike Out Cancer Weekend presented by UPMC Health Plan on Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13. The first 1,000 fans on Friday, September 12 will receive a SeaWolves Strike Out Cancer cap. September 12 will also feature postgame fireworks. The cap giveaway, originally set for September 13, was moved to accommodate the Tarik Skubal bobblehead giveaway.

Fans holding tickets for any of the altered promotional dates may exchange their tickets for the promotion's new date. The SeaWolves host the Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) at UPMC Park from June 18-22. For tickets, hospitality or group outings, visit SeaWolves.com.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.