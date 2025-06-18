Early Deficit Holds in 2-1 Squirrels Loss

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind in the first inning and lost to the Altoona Curve, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (18-45-1) were held without a hit from the inning until the eighth by the Curve (29-35).

In the bottom of the first inning, Nick Cimillo and Mike Jarvis each hit RBI singles to open a 2-0 lead against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 3-7). Mercedes did not allow a run over the rest of his six-inning start, striking out three with no walks.

Altoona starter Wilber Dotel (Win, 2-3) held the Flying Squirrels to two hits and struck out eight batters over six scoreless innings.

In the top of the eighth, Aeverson Arteaga reached with a single and later advanced to third on an error before scoring on a force out off the bat of Carter Howell.

The game was delayed for one hour and 34 minutes before the bottom of the eighth inning.

Braxton Roxby pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for the Flying Squirrels, his 13th consecutive outing without allowing an earned run dating back to April 29.

Wilkin Ramos (Save, 2) allowed a single in the ninth but recorded three groundouts to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels play the second and third of the six-game road series against the Altoona Curve on Thursday night. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-5, 4.05 ERA) will start Game 1 for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (0-5, 4.42). In Game 2, Flying Squirrels right-hander Nick Sinacola (0-2, 4.39) will start countered by Curve right-hander Jarod Bayless (0-4, 5.04). First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels open the season's second half at The Diamond from June 24-29 against the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.







