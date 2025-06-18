Riggio and Jones Go Yard, Stroman and Pitching Staff Shove as Patriots Claw Fisher Cats in Doubleheader Sweep Wednesday

The Somerset Patriots swept their doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. on Wednesday. Somerset won the first game 5-3 and took the second game 6-1.

With the Patriots' third doubleheader sweep of the season, Somerset is 8-2 in doubleheader games this season.

RHP Marcus Stroman (3.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) did not factor into the decision in the second start of his Major League rehab assignment in game one.

Stroman threw 55 pitches, 34 of them strikes. Across two rehab starts with Somerset, Stroman has tossed 6.2 IP, allowed 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB and recorded 8 K.

RHP Bailey Dees (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) collected the win in his second appearance out of the bullpen and 11th outing of the season in game one.

RHP Danny Watson (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) tossed a perfect ninth inning to collect his first save in his 20th appearance of the season in game one. Watson is tied for the team lead with 20 appearances on the season (H. Cohen, L. Pacheco).

RHP Trystan Vrieling (3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K) struck out a season-high four batters for the second straight outing and did not factor into the decision in his sixth start of the season in game two.

LHP Ryan Anderson (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) faced one over the minimum and earned the win in his 18th appearance of the season.

Anderson has thrown four scoreless outings in his last five appearances, a stretch that began on 5/30 vs. AKR, over which he has thrown 6.2 IP, allowed 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB and recorded 5 K. In this period, Anderson has allowed a .167 AVG and posted a 0.75 WHIP.

2B Roc Riggio (4-for-8, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, 2 K, 2 SB) led the team in hits with four total, two in each game including a game-tying two-run home run in the fifth inning of game one.

Riggio is tied for the Yankee minor league lead with 13 home runs (S. Jones - SOM). Riggio is tied for seventh among Yankee minor leaguers with 21 extra-base hits (C. Morales - HV). Since making his Double-A debut on 6/3 @BNG, Riggio is 16-for-52 (.308/.333/.712) with 9 R, 16 H, 9 XBH (6 HR, 3 2B) and 3 SB in 13 games.

DH/CF Spencer Jones (2-for-6, R, 3 RBI, HR, 4 BB, 2 K, SB) led the team with four walks in the doubleheader and crushed a two-run home run in the seventh inning in game two.

Jones leads the Eastern League with 13 home runs. Jones is tied for the Yankee minor league lead in home runs (R. Riggio - SOM). Jones collected his ninth stolen base of the season, the fourth most on Somerset. Jones has scored a run in seven of his last eight games, over which he is 10-for-26 (.385/.500/.808) with 6 RBI, 8 R, 3 HR, 2 2B, 6 BB and 7 K.

3B/1B Dylan Jasso (2-for-8, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 K) singled in game one and cracked a bases-clearing double in game two.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 23 games, a stretch that began on 5/20 @NH, over which he is 24-for-83 (.289/.372/.470) with 15 R, 22 H, 8 XBH (2 HR, 3 3B, 3 2B), 13 RBI and 8 BB. Jasso's 23-game on-base streak is the fourth longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League.

At the end of the doubleheader, Jasso is fourth in the EL in TB (107), tied for fifth in H (62), seventh in SLG (.488), tied for eighth in R (59), ninth in OPS (.830) and 10th in XBH (23). Following his three-run double in game two, Jasso is now 20-for-57 (.351 AVG) with runners in scoring position this season, marking the third-best batting average in the Eastern League.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-7, 3 R, 2B, BB, 2 K, SB) led the team with three runs in the doubleheader and made a jump throw to first base to wrap up the game one victory.

At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in R (48) and BB (48), second in SB (23) and third in OBP (.401).

CF/LF Brendan Jones (1-for-5, RBI, 3B BB, 2 K, CS) picked up his first triple at the Double-A level in game one. Jones is in a four-way tie for fifth place among Yankee minor leaguers with 3 3B.

