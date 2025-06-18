Wolves Bash Baysox in Rain-Shortened Rout

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (43-22) bashed Chesapeake (29-34) 14-0 in a rain-shortened, seven-inning game on Wednesday.

In the first inning, Erie loaded the bases with no out against Ryan Long on Trei Cruz's single and walks to Thayron Liranzo and Max Anderson. Eduardo Valencia drove a sacrifice fly to give Erie a 1-0 lead.

Chris Meyers belted a solo homer to lead off the second inning, making it 2-0. Ben Malgeri followed a double in his first at bat off of the injured list. Cruz walked before Liranzo smashed a three-run homer to make it 5-0 Erie.

In the third inning, Justice Bigbie led off with a single and Meyers walked. Malgeri struck a two-run triple to make it 7-0. Jim Jarvis' hard grounder to first base got by Adam Retzbach for an error, scoring Malgeri to 8-0.

Jake Holton, Bigbie, and Meyers began the fourth inning with consecutive singles against Raul Alcantara. Malgeri hit a sacrifice fly to make it 9-0. Jarvis drove home another run with a fielder's choice grounder to make it 10-0.

Erie scored four more runs in the fifth against Gerald Ogando. Liranzo led off with a double. Valencia hit a soft grounder to Ogando for an infield single, and Oganda made a throwing error on the play to score Liranzo. After Bigbie walked, Meyers mashed a three-run homer to make it 14-0. Meyers, who had one home run this season before Wednesday, had his first multi-homer game of the season.

On the pitching side, Jaden Hamm turned in his longest outing of the season. Hamm threw 5.2 shutout innings. He allowed one hit and three walks with five strikeouts. Hamm (2-2) earned the win over Long (2-4).

There was a one-hour and 19-minute rain delay before the game began and finished after the top of the seventh due to more rain.

The SeaWolves continue their series with Chesapeake on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. with Carlos Peña facing Nestor German.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.