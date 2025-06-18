Fightin Phils Fall 3-0 to Yard Goats Wednesday

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (24-37) were defeated 3-0 by the Hartford Yard Goats (32-32) Wednesday, moving to 1-1 in the series. Reading recorded just five hits and was shut out for the fourth time this season.

Phillies No. 11 prospect Jean Cabrera (L, 1-4) quickly went to work for the Fightin Phils, striking out the first two batters on a combined seven pitches. Cabrera, who entered with a team-high 59 strikeouts, used his curveball to keep the Yard Goats off balance. He then used his sinker to win a 12-pitch battle against Kyle Karros, striking out the side.

At the plate, Reading catcher Caleb Ricketts reached on a fielder's choice. Since returning from a two-month absence due to a hand injury, Ricketts bolstered the Fightin Phils lineup in the two-hole with two home runs Tuesday. He followed the performance Wednesday with two strikeouts.

Cabrera worked through the second again with ease despite a bloop single to right but in the third he fell into trouble. After two singles, Juan Guerrero belted a double down the left field line to score two. Bryan Betancourt brought in another run on a bloop single to right to take a 3-0 lead, and work Cabrera's pitch total to 61 at the end of the three frames.

Facing McCade Brown (W, 1-0), Reading's offense failed to get anything going. It recorded just one hit in its first time around the order and struck out four times. Brown was starting in his fourth game for Hartford, allowing five runs in his previous 12.2 innings.

Outside of Cabrera's fourth-inning blunders, he had an impressive performance. The 23-year-old tied a season-high with four strikeouts and walked just one batter. The Fightin Phils then attempted to get Cabrera some run support in the bottom of the fifth.

Following a strikeout to start the inning, Robert Moore and Nick Dunn placed back-to-back singles into right-center field. Cade Fergus struck out for the second of the inning, but the lineup turned over back to Carson DeMartini. The leadoff hitter mashed an 0-1 pitch to right field. But the ball died on the warning track for the final out. Cabrera then gave way for Gunner Mayer on the mound as Reading needed to battle back.

As Brown's pitch count tallied closer to 100, he didn't lose a step. The 24-year-old finished with 92 pitches in 5.2 innings, striking out seven, allowing three hits and never letting a run come through. Welinton Herrera entered out of the bullpen and continued the stellar pitching display with a strikeout of Felix Reyes.

The Fightin Phils' offense found no momentum throughout the night despite their bullpen holding the deficit at three. Dunn recorded two hits in his second game with Reading, but the top five batters in the lineup combined for a 1-of-18 line, dropping the second game of the series.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats. LHP Sean Sullivan will start for Hartford, and Reading's starter has yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Thursday features fireworks, presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Biological Specialty Company, The Learning Experience Wyomissing and Lausch's Moving Company. It's also a Ross Tucker and Max Hurleman hometown hero appearance. Friday has Love It Here, Go Local: Unchained and Independent in Berks County PA fireworks. Saturday is a Tribute to Star Wars and Carpenter MEGA Blast fireworks, the largest fireworks show in stadium history. The series ends Sunday with a Reading Hot Dogs Basketball Jersey for the first 2,000 kids, sponsored by Berks Packing. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

