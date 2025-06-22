Rumble Ponies Hold off Sens to Finish First Half with 45 Wins

Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Harrisburg Senators 8-6 in the final game of the first half on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Binghamton finished the first half 45-22, already having clinched the Northeast Division title and a playoff berth.

Down 4-1 after the Senators had scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Ponies responded promptly by loading the bases to begin the fifth bringing Nick Morabito to the plate. Morabito hit a two-run single to left that cut the deficit to 4-3. With the bases loaded and one out, Morabito drove a two-run single to left to bring the Ponies to within a run. Later in the frame, with two on and two out, JT Schwartz lined an RBI single to right center to tie the game at four. Kevin Parada followed with an RBI double down the right field line to give Binghamton a 5-4 lead.

After Harrisburg scored two in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead, Alex Ramírez led off the sixth inning lining a solo home run over the right field wall, his second of the season, to tie the game at six.

In the seventh, Ryan Clifford led off the inning hitting the first triple of his career into the right center field gap. Two batters later, Schwartz hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Clifford and give the Ponies a 7-6 lead. In the eighth, with the bases loaded and one out, Nick Lorusso hit a sacrifice fly to give the Ponies an 8-6 advantage.

TJ Shook retired the final four batters and earned his third save of the season. Anthony Nunez pitched an inning and two thirds scoreless relief, allowing just one hit, no walks, and striking out four. Ryan Lambert (2-1) earned the win pitching an inning and two thirds scoreless innings out of the pen.

Nick Morabito finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk, extending his hitting streak to nine games, six of which have been multi-hit contests. Jett Williams reached base four times finishing 1-for-2, with three runs scored, and three walks. Parada and Ramírez also had multi-hit games as part of a 12-hit team effort, in which the Rumble Ponies also drew nine walks.

The Rumble Ponies will start the second half with 15 of their next 18 games at home, beginning Tuesday night when they play the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox AA) for the first time this season. First pitch is at 6:07 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show gets underway at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies finish their season long 12-game road trip through Richmond and Harrisburg at 7-4-1...Binghamton's finishes with their best first half record since the playoff format changed to first half and second half champions in 2019...With the split of the series, the Rumble Ponies finish the first half winning nine of the 12 series they played, splitting three, and only dropping one.







