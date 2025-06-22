Senators Fall Late in Back-And-Forth Battle at FNB Field, 8-6

In a wild Sunday afternoon matinee filled with momentum swings, the Harrisburg Senators dropped a tough one to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 8-6.

Binghamton struck early with an aggressive double steal in the first inning that plated a run, but the Senators answered back with a four-run outburst in the fourth. Carlos De La Cruz tripled to spark the inning, and RBI singles from Murphy Stehly, Maxwell Romero Jr., and Kevin Made helped Harrisburg jump ahead 4-1.

The lead was short-lived. Binghamton struck back with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by Kevin Parada's go-ahead RBI double, reclaiming the lead at 5-4. Harrisburg evened the score in the bottom half on Delino DeShields' RBI double and took a 6-5 lead on Made's sacrifice fly.

But the Ponies weren't done. Alex Ramírez homered to tie it in the sixth, and Ryan Clifford's triple in the seventh set up JT Schwartz's sac fly to put Binghamton up for good. Nick Lorusso added insurance with a sac fly in the eighth.

The Senators threatened late but couldn't capitalize. Harrisburg's offense was led by Joe Naranjo (2-for-3), Made (2-for-3, 2 RBI), and Romero Jr. (1-for-3). Despite a strong effort from the bats, the bullpen couldn't hold down the Ponies' timely hitting.

With the loss, Harrisburg splits the six-game set and now heads to Akron for the first of a six-game series Tuesday night.







