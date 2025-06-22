Flying Squirrels Take Series with Sunday Win over Curve

CURVE, Pa. - Nick Cimillo knocked his 11th double of the season in the ninth inning on Sunday to score Altoona's only run in a 2-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Opening a bullpen day, Emmanuel Chapman tossed three innings to begin the game. Chapman allowed one run on two hits, surrendering an RBI triple to Turner Hill in the first inning to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

Jarod Bayless followed with two innings of his own, permitting one hit, another triple to Hill, and a sacrifice fly to give Richmond a 2-0 lead. Valentin Linarez allowed just two baserunners and struck out one in two innings. Wilken Ramos finished off the day with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

The Curve plated their first run of the game in the ninth inning, using a walk and a fielder's choice to set up Cimillo with the RBI-double off Johnstown, PA native Braxton Roxby. Roxby then got Sammy Siani to ground out to end the game and pick up his third save of the season. John Michael Bertrand earned the win for the Flying Squirrels with six scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

The Curve head to Bowie, Maryland to begin the second half on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox. RHP Wilber Dotel will start for the Curve with the Baysox starter to be announced.

