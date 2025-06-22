June 22, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS HOLD ON The Portland Sea Dogs (playing as the Maine Bean Suppahs) won last night, 5-4 over the Akron RubberDucks. Portland struck first in the bottom of the second. Mikey Romero jacked a grand slam which gave the Bean Suppahs a 4-0 lead. The Bean Suppahs struck again in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Allan Castro (5) which extended the score to 5-0. The RubberDucks plated three runs in the top of the sixth. Dayan Frias worked a two-out walk to start the inning. In the next at-bat Joe Lampe roped a double that moved Frias to third. After a pitching change, Jorge Burgos (10) launched a three-run home run to trim the deficit to two runs 5-3. Akron scored again in the top of the eighth. After a putout, Kahlil Watson scored on a triple accompanied by a throwing error to make the score 5-4.

ROMERO RAKES Mikey Romero continues to dominate ever since his return from the Injured List. He blasted just the second grand slam of the season for the Sea Dogs last night, the first since Opening Day in Reading by Corey Rosier. This week, Romero is hitting .500 going four-for-eight with two homers and eight RBI. He also has a double.

ROGERS SHOWS OFF LHP Dalton Rogers had one of his best outings of the season last night for the Sea Dogs. He tossed 5.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits but recorded a season-high eight strikeouts. Rogers also issued three walks.

ACTION JACKSON RHP Gabriel Jackson earned his first save last night for Portland. He tossed 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

SEA DOGS PLAYED SPOILER With the win last night, the Sea Dogs eliminated the RubberDucks from playoff contention. The Erie SeaWolves clinched the Southwest Division First Half Championship with the RubberDucks loss.

WELCOME TO THE RED SOX Outfielder James Tibbs III was acquired by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Rafael Devers. Tibbs appeared in 57 games for High-A Eugene before trade. He hit .246 (51-for-207) with 10 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 32 RBI. Tibbs was originally San Francisco's first round pick (13th overall) in last year's MLB Draft out of Florida State.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 22, 2011 - Alex Wilson tossed 5.2 scoreless frames on 8 strikeouts, and Portland scored 4 runs off Alan Horne in the first inning to beat the Thunder 11-4 at Hadlock Field. Horne did faced six batters in the first inning, issuing 5 walks and a single.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin will start for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. Sandlin last pitched on June 10th against the Somerset Patriots. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out two. Both the hits and runs he allowed were season highs.







