Romero's Grand Slam Propels Bean Suppahs over RubberDucks

June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Maine Bean Suppahs (33-33) bested the Akron RubberDucks (43-24) 5-4 on Saturday night in front of 6,868 fans, the eighth sellout of the season at Delta Dental Park. Portland currently holds the third-place spot, 11.0 games behind the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Portland struck first in the bottom of the second. Zach Ehrhard led off the inning with a single and advanced to second via a steal. Then Max Ferguson reached on a walk. A batter later, Ahbram Liendo was hit-by-a pitch which loaded the bases. The next batter Mikey Romero, jacked a grand slam which gave the Bean Suppahs a 4-0 lead.

The Bean Suppahs struck again in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Allan Castro (5) which extended the score to 5-0.

The RubberDucks plated three runs in the top of the sixth. Dayan Frias worked a two-out walk to start the inning. In the next at-bat Joe Lampe roped a double that moved Frias to third. After a pitching change, Jorge Burgos (10) launched a three-run home run to trim the deficit to two runs 5-3.

Akron scored again in the top of the eighth. After a putout, Kahlil Watson scored on a triple accompanied by a throwing error to make the score 5-4.

LHP Dalton Rogers (2-1, 5.92 ERA) was awarded the win for the Bean Suppahs tossing 5.2 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while surrendering four hits and striking out a season-high eight batters. RHP Zach Jacobs (0-2, 4.11 ERA) was given the loss hurling 2.1 innings of five-run ball (all earned) on four hits and striking out one while walking two. RHP Gabriel Jackson (S,1) earned the save for the Bean Suppahs going 2.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while racking up two strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks will meet again in the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, June 22nd at 1:00pm. RHP David Sandlin (3-3, 4.33 ERA) will start for Portland while Akron will send RHP Dylan DeLucia (2-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump.







