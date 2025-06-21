Baysox Shut out by SeaWolves on Saturday Night
June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
ERIE, PA- The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 2-0 final on Saturday night.
Chesapeake (30-36) was limited to just three hits on Saturday. Erie's right-handed starter Austin Bergner (W, 5-3) allowed just a single hit in five, shutout innings. The Baysox had their best chance to score in the sixth, when Creed Willems singled, stole second, and advanced to third on an error, but he was left stranded. Reed Trimble and Doug Hodo collected the other two hits for Chesapeake.
Right-handed starter Levi Wells was sharp in his return from the Baysox injured list. Wells allowed one run in three innings. Wells (L, 0-4) struck out Eastern League hits leader Max Anderson on a 97-mph fastball with runners on the corners in the third. Jake Holton singled home the game's opening run later in the frame.
The Baysox bullpen put in another good shift on Saturday. Left-hander Raúl Alcantara tossed a pair of scoreless innings following Wells. However, when Alcantara came back out in the sixth, he loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a single. Right-hander Peter Van Loon entered and allowed just one inherited runner in the no-out, bases loaded jam to score on a sacrifice fly. Van Loon went two scoreless for Chesapeake and lowered his season ERA with the Baysox to 1.86. Right-hander Kyle Virbitsky posted his second scoreless outing to open his season with Chesapeake by tossing a scoreless eighth. Virbitsky was activated off the Baysox injured list on Tuesday.
The Baysox bullpen ERA is down to 2.92 on the season- fourth in Double-A and sixth in all of full-season MiLB.
The Baysox will wrap up the first half of the season on Sunday afternoon - the finale of their six-game series with the SeaWolves. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm ET from UPMC Park in Erie.
The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, ticket plansandgroup offersfor the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest teamnews, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visitBaysox.com,and/or follow the team onFacebook,X, andInstagram.
Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Williams Cracks Seventh Homer as Cats Drop Fifth Straight - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Williams Cracks Seventh Homer as Cats Drop Fifth Straight - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Bullpen Spins Nine Scoreless Frames Saturday Night - Altoona Curve
- Fightins Stop Yard Goats Win Streak in Reading - Hartford Yard Goats
- Ducks Fall, 5-4, in Portland, Lose First-Half Race with Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Fightin Phils Ride Season-High 17 Hits to 10 Run Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Shut out by SeaWolves on Saturday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Squirrels Shut out 1-0 by Curve Saturday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Shutout Propels Erie to Fourth Straight Playoff Berth - Erie SeaWolves
- Tong Throws Career-High 7.2 IP in Masterpiece, Ponies Shut out Sens - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Romero's Grand Slam Propels Bean Suppahs over RubberDucks - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Shut out by Binghamton in Tough Night at FNB Field - Harrisburg Senators
- June 21, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chesapeake Baysox Stories
- Baysox Shut out by SeaWolves on Saturday Night
- Baysox Conquer SeaWolves in 11 Innings on Friday Night
- Chesapeake Baysox and MiLB Turn Viral Moment into a Movement for Good with Season-Long Oyster Catchers Campaign to Support Cervivor
- Baysox Fall in Close Battle with SeaWolves on Thursday Night
- Baysox Shut out by Erie on Wednesday Afternoon