Baysox Shut out by SeaWolves on Saturday Night

June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, PA- The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 2-0 final on Saturday night.

Chesapeake (30-36) was limited to just three hits on Saturday. Erie's right-handed starter Austin Bergner (W, 5-3) allowed just a single hit in five, shutout innings. The Baysox had their best chance to score in the sixth, when Creed Willems singled, stole second, and advanced to third on an error, but he was left stranded. Reed Trimble and Doug Hodo collected the other two hits for Chesapeake.

Right-handed starter Levi Wells was sharp in his return from the Baysox injured list. Wells allowed one run in three innings. Wells (L, 0-4) struck out Eastern League hits leader Max Anderson on a 97-mph fastball with runners on the corners in the third. Jake Holton singled home the game's opening run later in the frame.

The Baysox bullpen put in another good shift on Saturday. Left-hander Raúl Alcantara tossed a pair of scoreless innings following Wells. However, when Alcantara came back out in the sixth, he loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a single. Right-hander Peter Van Loon entered and allowed just one inherited runner in the no-out, bases loaded jam to score on a sacrifice fly. Van Loon went two scoreless for Chesapeake and lowered his season ERA with the Baysox to 1.86. Right-hander Kyle Virbitsky posted his second scoreless outing to open his season with Chesapeake by tossing a scoreless eighth. Virbitsky was activated off the Baysox injured list on Tuesday.

The Baysox bullpen ERA is down to 2.92 on the season- fourth in Double-A and sixth in all of full-season MiLB.

The Baysox will wrap up the first half of the season on Sunday afternoon - the finale of their six-game series with the SeaWolves. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm ET from UPMC Park in Erie.

