Offensive Surge Locks Patriots' Six-Game Sweep of New Hampshire Sunday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the finale of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. on Sunday by a score of 12-5.

The win secured Somerset's first six-game sweep of a series since 9/7-9/12/21 vs. HFD and the third six-game sweep in franchise history. The win marked Somerset's season-high seventh victory in a row and its 11th win in 12 games against New Hampshire this season.

Six Patriots had a multi-hit game including two players with three hits (B. Jones, Hardman). The Patriots matched their season high of 15 hits for the second straight game and the fourth time this season. Somerset's 12 runs also matched a season-high for the third time this season and the first time since 5/29 vs. AKR. With the win, Somerset concludes the first half of the Eastern League season with a record of 35-34.

RHP Mason Vinyard (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) made the first start of his Minor League career and did not factor into the decision in his 19th appearance of the season.

RHP Bailey Dees (2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K) came out of the bullpen for the third time and earned the win in his 12th outing of the season.

DH Spencer Jones (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, HR, K) blasted a solo home run in the sixth inning before lashing a single and scoring in the ninth inning.

Jones has scored a run in 11 of his last 12 games dating back to 6/10 vs. POR. Over this 12-game stretch, Jones is 18-for-43 (.419/.519/.837) with 14 R, 8 XBH (3 2B, 5 HR), 11 RBI, 9 BB and 3 SB.

Jones leads all Yankees minor league batters and all Eastern League batters with 15 HR, a .599 SLG and .994 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .395 OBP (.4th) and 39 R (T-7th).

In the six games this series, Jones went 10-for-21 (.476/.607/.952) with 8 RBI, 6 R, 4 XBH (1 2B, 3 HR), 7 BB and a 1.559 OPS.

CF Brendan Jones (3-for-5, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR, 2B, K) clobbered his first Double-A home run, a two-run blast in the ninth inning.

Jones led the team in R (3) and tied the team lead in RBI (3) and H (3) in the game. Jones ranks third among Yankee minor leaguers in R (43) and eighth in RBI (35). Over his last eight games dating to 6/13 vs. POR, Jones is 11-for-43 (.344/.382/.594) with 7 RBI, 6 R, 5 XBH (3 2B, 3B, HR), 2 BB and a SB.

1B Tyler Hardman (3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, 2B) completed three legs of the cycle, hitting a single and scoring in the second, crushing a two-run home run in the fourth and ripping an RBI double in the fifth.

Hardman tied the team lead in RBI (3) and H (3) in the game. Hardman ranks tied for fourth in the EL with 11 HR (M. Anderson - ERI, J. Holton - ERI, E. Valencia - ERI). In five games this series, Hardman went 7-for-22 (.318/.318/.636) with 5 R, 5 XBH (4 2B, 1 HR), 5 RBI, 1 SB and a .954 OPS.

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-5, RBI, K) reached base safely twice, including on an RBI single in the fourth inning.

Since 6/4 @BNG, Lombard has been on base in 17 of his last 18 games, over which he is 18-for-68 (.265/.359/.456) with 8 RBI, 16 R, 7 XBH (3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 8 BB and 6 SB. Lombard leads all Yankees minor leaguers with a .406 OBP, 51 BB and 53 R.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K) hit an RBI single in the first and ninth innings. Jasso secured his 20 multi-hit game of the season, tied with Rafael Flores for the most on the team.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 27 games, continuing the longest streak by any Patriot this season and the third-longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League. During the on-base streak, which began on 5/20 @NH, Jasso is 29-for-98 (.296/.395/.480) with 16 RBI, 19 R, 3 HR, 3 3B, 3 2B, 13 BB and 3 HBP.

Jasso ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 115 TB (3rd), 4 3B (T-5th), 67 H (5th), 39 RBI (6th), a .487 SLG (7th), an .844 OPS (7th), 39 R (T-7th) and 10 HR (T-8th).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B, 3 K) brought home his team-leading 43rd RBI of the season in the first inning.

Flores collected his 20 multi-hit game, tying him with Dylan Jasso for the most on the Patriots. Flores ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 127 TB (2nd), 73 H (2nd), 12 HR (T-2nd), 30 XBH (T-2nd), 43 RBI (3rd), 18 2B (7th), a .479 SLG (9th) and 38 R (9th).

