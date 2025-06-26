Jones Walks it Off, Lombard Stars in Extra Innings Win over Erie Thursday

June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots receives high fives

The Somerset Patriots defeated he Erie SeaWolves in game three of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Thursday by a score of 4-3.

The game began under a weather delay which lasted 57 minutes. The Patriots secured their second walk-off victory of the year and the first since 5/16 vs. POR. Somerset played in extra innings for the fourth time this season, posting a 3-1 record in such games.

LHP Brock Selvidge (5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) made his fourth start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Bailey Dees (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) tossed two perfect innings in the ninth and 10th to earn the win in his 13th outing of the season.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-5, RBI, R, K) ripped a walk-off single in the 10th inning. It was Jones' second walk-off hit with Somerset and his first since 5/31/24 vs. BOW.

Jones has scored a run in 14 of his last 15 games dating back to 6/10 vs. POR. Over this 15-game stretch, Jones is 22-for-56 (.393/.477/.768) with 17 R, 9 XBH (3 2B, 6 HR), 13 RBI, 9 BB and 3 SB.

Jones leads all Yankees minor leaguers and Eastern League batters with 16 HR and a .594 SLG. Jones paces all Yankee minor leaguers, and is second in the Eastern League, with a .983 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .389 OBP (4th), 42 R (7th) and 10th in TB (104).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, R, 2B, K) doubled and scored in the first inning and collected his 23rd multi-hit game, the most of any Patriot this season.

Flores ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 135 TB (2nd), 79 H (2nd), 32 XBH (2nd), 45 RBI (3rd), 12 HR (4th), 20 2B (T-4th), a .487 SLG (7th), .832 OPS (8th) and 40 R (T-9th).

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-5, 2B, 2 K) doubled in the first inning and gunned out the free runner at home plate in the 10th inning.

Since 6/4 @BNG, Lombard Jr. has been on base in 20 of his last 21 games, over which he is 20-for-79 (.253/.352/.443) with 10 RBI, 17 R, 9 XBH (5 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 10 BB and 6 SB.

