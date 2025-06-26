Sea Dogs Fall to Rumble Ponies 2-1

June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-2, 35-35) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1, 46-23) 2-1 on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 1-2 in the second-half, they currently sit third place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the first when Zach Ehrhard (5) launched a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs an early 1-0 lead.

Binghamton countered in the bottom of the third. Nick Morabito drew a leadoff walk to start the inning. During the ensuing at-bat, a balk was committed which advanced Morabito to second. After Morabito stole third, Jacob Reimer ripped an RBI single that tied the game at 1-1.

The Rumble Ponies scratched one more run in the bottom of the fifth. Carson Benge walked to start the inning. After Benge stole second, Morabito laced an RBI double that scored Benge and gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead.

RHP Joander Suarez (3-2, 3.72 ERA) received the win tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while surrendering two hits and striking out eight. LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-1, 4.15 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 4.1 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while surrendering three hits, five walks, and tallied six strikeouts in his Double-A debut. RHP Ryan Lambert (S,3) received the save hurling 1.0 inning of one-hit ball while striking out three.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game showdown tomorrow Friday June 26, at 6:07 PM. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-1, 5.92 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs. The Rumble Ponies starter has yet to be announced.







