June 26, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

WINNING STREAK SNAPPED The Sea Dogs had their four game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, as they fell 5-1 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. In the first inning, Zach Ehrhard cracked an RBI single that scored Romero and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the same innin, Ryan Clifford recorded an RBI single that tied the game 1-1. The next batter Jacob Reimer hit a sacrifice fly that scored Morabito and gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead. In the second, William Lugo hit a sacrifice fly that brought in another run which increased Binghamton's lead to 3-1. In the sixth, Reimer laced a single that scored Morabito and gave the Rumble Ponies a 4-1 advantage. Two batters later, Kevin Parada cranked a double that brought in Clifford and increased Binghamton's lead to 5-1.

ANDERSON STRONG OUT OF THE BULLPEN Caleb Bolden started the game for the Sea Dogs, tossing 2.2 innings allowing three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two. Jack Anderson then came in and pitched 4.1 innings of relief with five strikeouts. In the month of June, all four of his outings have been 3.0+ innings with three of them lasting 4.0 or more innings. He tossed a career-high 5.2 innings in relief on June 19th vs Akron.

ALCANTARA ATTACKS Marvin Alcantara is currently riding a five-game hitting streak dating back to June 19th against Akron. Out of those five games, his last two have included multiple hits. Last night, he went two-for-four and on Tuesday night, he also collected two hits along with a double and two RBI. He is batting .234 in the month of June with two doubles, a triple and nine RBI.

SANDLIN SECURES PITCHER OF THE WEEK David Sandlin has been named Eastern League Player of the Week after his no-hit start to the game on Sunday. It is the second time this season Sandlin has earned the honor. He previously won the award for a complete game shutout on Thursday, May 29th in Altoona. Sandlin tossed 6.0 no-hit innings on Sunday, June 22nd without allowing a run against the Akron RubberDucks. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts and he issued three walks. This season, Sandlin is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). He has tossed 60.0 innings allowing 26 runs on 52 hits while walking 19 and striking out 62. He ranks seventh in the Eastern League in WHIP (1.18) and ninth in winning percentage (.571).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs have added LHP Payton Tolle, catcher Brooks Brannon and LHP Eduardo Rivera to the roster. In corresponding moves, RHP Gabriel Jackson has been placed on the Injured List while catcher Juan Montero has been sent to High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 26, 2008 - Kris Johnson and three relievers combined on a 5-hit shutout as Portland downed the Defenders, 2-0, at Dodd Stadium. Portland's offense scored in the first inning on Zach Daeges' run-scoring double with two outs. Ryan Khoury knocked in the second run with a fielder's choice in the seventh. Johnson yielded two hits and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

ON THE MOUND LHP Eduardo Rivera will make his Sea Dogs debut tonight in Binghamton. He was added to Portland's roster June 24th from Greenville. With the Drive, he made 10 appearances (six starts) and tossed 44.2 innings allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 21 hits while walking 16 and striking 68. Last season, between the A's and Red Sox systems, posted a combined 4.35 ERA (20 ER/41.1 IP) with only 1 HR allowed in 18 games (7 starts).







