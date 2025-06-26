Baysox's Late Comeback Attempt Falls Short
June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their third straight game to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 3-2 on Thursday night from Prince George's Stadium.
Chesapeake (0-3, 31-39) starter Trey Gibson (L, 1-1) went 3.2 innings and allowed two runs. The Orioles' No. 14 prospect worked his way through multiple jams and limited the damage thanks to his seven strikeouts.
Altoona (3-0, 33-38) plated the first run of the game when Aaron McKeithan laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Mike Jarvis from third. In the fourth, Sammy Siani added one more with an RBI single, pushing the Curve's lead to 2-0.
Altoona starting pitcher Po-Yu Chen (W, 1-6) threw a ball to the backstop in the fourth, allowing Adam Retzbach to score Chesapeake's first run.
In the fifth, McKeithan drove in another run with an RBI single to make it 3-1 Altoona.
Entering the day, Chesapeake had the fourth-best bullpen ERA in all of Double-A (3.02). Preston Johnson continued the group's dominance, turning in 3.1 innings of relief in which he allowed just one run. Raúl Alcantara backed up Johnson, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out two.
Entering the ninth, the Baysox trailed by two. After two walks, Noelberth Romero laid down a bunt and reliever Beau Burrows (S, 4) threw it away, allowing Doug Hodo to score.
However, with the bases loaded and one out, Max Wagner flew out to right and Jalen Vasquez attempted to tag up and score the tying run. Jarvis threw him out at home, ending the game and clinching Altoona's third straight victory.
The series continues tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox will send Levi Wells (0-4, 3.27) to the mound against Alessandro Ercolani (1-6, 4.25) for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
