Senators Fall After Early Lead, 5-4 in Akron
June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators jumped ahead early but couldn't hold on in a rain-delayed Thursday night contest, falling 5-4 to the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park. The game was delayed 2:27 by rain and was shortened, by rule, to a seven-inning with the 9:02 p.m. start time.
After Akron scored a first inning run, Harrisburg bounced back in the second inning to take the lead. Murphy Stehly's single sparked a rally that included two walks, a wild pitch, and a balk, allowing three Senators to cross the plate. Maxwell Romero Jr. added a sacrifice fly to give Harrisburg a 3-1 lead. Another run came in the third when Paul DeJong scored on a force out to extend the lead to 4-1.
But Akron chipped away. A sac fly in the third and a solo homer by Alex Mooney in the fifth cut the deficit to 4-3. A two-out rally later that inning, including four straight singles, put the Ducks on top 5-4.
Kyle Luckham took the loss allowing four runs in four innings of relief work. He followed Nationals pitcher Mason Thompson, who started the game making his third rehab appearance for the Sens.
Game four of the six-game series is Friday at 7:05pm from Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 AM beginning with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.
