Aoyagi and Neunborn Quiet Richmond Bats in Shutout Win

June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Richmond, VA) - Four-scoreless innings from Koyo Aoyagi in his Reading debut, and four-more shut down frames from Mitch Neunborn, led the Reading Fightin Phils (2-1; 27-43) to a 1-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (1-2; 22-48) on Thursday night from The Diamond.

Aoyagi, making his first appearance with the R-Phils, worked around four walks to keep Richmond off the board over the game's first four innings. The sidewinding righty also did not allow a hit over his four innings of work.

The Fightin Phils scored their lone run of the night when Hendry Mendez launched his sixth home run of the season in the top if the third inning.

After Aoyagi, Mitch Neunborn (W, 3-2) entered and was stellar in relief. Neunborn matched a season-high with five strikeouts over four innings, while scattering just two hits. Andrew Walling (S, 4) polished off Reading's second-shutout win of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Offensively, Reading put up nine hits, but was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. Richmond starter Seth Lonsway (L, 2-6) allowed just the home run to Hendry Mendez, along with six hits, over five innings of work.

Jose Rodriguez, Felix Reyes and Leandro Pineda each had two hits for the Fightin Phils. Mendez, Caleb Ricketts and Dylan Campbell each chipped in base hits. Campbell now has a hit in his first three games at the Double-A level. Reading additionally turned four double plays on the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and he will go against LHP Joe Whitman for Richmond. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

