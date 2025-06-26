SeaWolves Fall in Extras to Somerset

June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (2-1, 47-25 overall) fell 4-3 in 10 innings to Somerset (1-2, 36-36 overall) on Thursday.

The game began with a 57-minute rain delay. In the bottom of the first inning, Rafael Flores hit a one-out double against Erie starter Austin Bergner, which sent Spencer Jones from first to third. Dylan Jasso then hit a soft grounder to the right of the mound, which scored Jones. On the play, Bergner made a throwing error which allowed Jasso to reach. Brendan Jones scored Flores with a sacrifice fly, giving Somerset a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Somerset starter Brock Selvidge walked Jake Holton and Eduardo Valencia to begin the inning. A wild pitch advanced both runners, and Ben Malgeri's sacrifice fly scored Holton to make it 2-1.

Selvidge walked Thayron Liranzo with two out in the third. Max Anderson then hit a soft grounder up the third base line. Selvidge, on the infield single, errantly threw the ball down the right-field line, allowing Liranzo to score from first base and tie the game at 2-2.

In the fourth, Garrett Martin drove a double. He advanced on a fly ball and scored on Bergner threw a wild pitch. Somerset led 3-2.

Bergner tossed five frames for Erie. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits. Bergner did not walk a batter and struck out two.

In the seventh, Luis Pacheco walked Carlos Mendoza with one out. Danny Serretti was hit by a pitch and Brady Allen walked to load the bases. Trei Cruz smacked a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Mendoza to tie the game, 3-3.

In the 10th, Spencer Jones singled to center against Yosber Sanchez to score free runner Max Burt, giving Somerset a walk-off win in extra innings.

Bailey Dees (4-4) defeated Sanchez (1-2).

The SeaWolves continue the series in Somerset with the fourth of six at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Trent Sellers pitches for Somerset while Erie employs a bullpen game.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.