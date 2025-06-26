Squirrels Shut out by Fightin Phils on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to three hits and lost to the Reading Fightin Phils, 1-0, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (22-48-1, 1-2 second half) went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position against the Fightin Phils (27-43, 2-1).

The only run of the game scored on a solo homer by Hendry Mendez in the top of the third inning.

Richmond starter Seth Lonsway (Loss, 2-6) allowed one run on five hits over five innings with five strikeouts. Marquis Johnson followed with two scoreless relief innings, striking out three. Ian Villers and Cameron Cotter each pitched a scoreless inning.

In his Double-A debut, Reading starter Koyo Aoyagi worked around four walks to throw four hitless innings helped by three double plays. Mitch Nuenborn (Win, 3-2) relieved him and followed with four scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels put two runners on base in the ninth with two outs before Andrew Walling (Save, 4) worked a lineout from Justin Wishkoski to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils continue the series on Friday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Joe Whitman (2-7, 5.56) will start for Richmond opposed by Reading right-hander Chuck King (3-3, 4.91. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Friday's game features an Ardillas Voladoras Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older presented by Bud Light. It also includes Friday Happy Hour with $3 12-ounce domestic beers from 5:30-7:30 and $3 sodas at the Pepsi stand.







