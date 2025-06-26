Jarvis Throws out Tying Run at Home to Secure 3-2 Win

June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BOWIE, Md. - With the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning, Altoona's right fielder Mike Jarvis threw out the potential game-tying run at the plate for a game-ending double play to take a 3-2 win for the Curve on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium. Altoona has won the first three games of their series with the Baysox this week, holding their opponent to three runs or fewer in each game.

Jarvis picked up two hits and a stolen base at the plate to lead an eight-hit day for the Curve offense. With Tyler Samaniego on the mound to start the ninth, the Baysox drew back-t0-back walks; forcing the Curve to summon righty Beau Burrows into the game for a save. Burrows committed a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt, allowing a run to score, and then struck out the pinch-hitter Anthony Servideo. After an intentional walk to load the bases and set up a potential double play to end the game, Max Wagner lifted a 2-0 offering to shallow right where Jarvis made the catch threw home to catch the game-tying run at the plate.

Aaron McKeithan turned in a strong day at the plate, picking up two hits and two runs batted in. Sammy Siani added an infield single that plated a run in the fourth inning of the game.

On the mound, Po-Yu Chen earned his first win of the season, tossing five innings of one-run ball. Chen issued four walks (all of them in his final two innings) and struck out five. Jaden Woods followed him with two scoreless innings of relief, earning one strikeout. Samaniego fired a scoreless eighth inning on just 10 pitches before running into ninth inning trouble.

Altoona hitters drew seven walks in the victory. Jase Bowen and Brenden Dixon each drew two walks in the win.

The Curve and Baysox continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani will start for the Curve with RHP Levi Wells on the mound for the Baysox.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.