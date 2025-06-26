Suarez Spins Gem to Lead Binghamton Past Portland

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-1, 47-23) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 2-1, on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton leads the series 2-1.

Right-hander Joander Suarez (3-2) earned the victory and was dominant in his start for Binghamton. Suarez spun a season-high six innings with a season-high-tying eight strikeouts. Suarez allowed one run, two hits, and did not issue a walk. After allowing a leadoff home run to begin the game, Suarez retired 17 of the next 19 batters. Only two batters reached base in that span on an error and a bunt single.

Binghamton tied the game 1-1 in the third inning. Right fielder Nick Morabito (1-for-2, RBI, R, 2B, 2 BB, K, SB) drew a four-pitch walk to leadoff the inning. He later reached second base on a balk and stole third base, which marked his Eastern League-leading 30th stolen base. Later in the frame, designated hitter Jacob Reimer (1-for-2, RBI, BB, K) hit an RBI single that scored Morabito.

Binghamton took the lead in the fifth inning. Center fielder Cason Benge (1-for-2, R, 2 BB, 2 SB) drew a one-out walk and stole second base, which marked his first stolen base at the Double-A level. The next batter, Morabito, hit an RBI double that scored Benge and put the Rumble Ponies up 2-1.

Right-hander Joshua Cornielly tossed two no-hit and scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief of Suarez. Right-hander Ryan Lambert struck out three batters in the ninth inning and recorded his third save of the season.

Portland (1-2, 35-35) recorded its only run on a leadoff home run from center fielder Zach Ehrhard off Suarez.

Binghamton's batters drew a season-high 10 walks and its pitchers did not issue a walk, while recording 14 strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home series against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Benge stole two bases in the game and recorded his first Double-A hit with an infield single in the first inning...Catcher Kevin Parada (1-for-3, BB, K) reached base twice...Benge, Morabito, and left fielder Ryan Clifford (0-for-2, 2 BB) each recorded two walks...Clifford extended his on-base streak to five games...Parada extended his hit streak to five games...Shortstop Jett Williams (0-for-4, BB, 2 K) drew a walk and extended his on-base streak to six games.







