OF Carson Benge, IF Jacob Reimer Promoted to Double-A Binghamton

June 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that OF Carson Benge and IF Jacob Reimer have been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Benge is the Mets #3 prospect (all rankings according to MLB Pipeline) and #83 prospect in all of baseball. Drafted by the Mets as the 19th overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Oklahoma State, Benge has had a torrid season so far with High-A Brooklyn. He has a slash line of .302/.417/.480 with an .897 OPS. He has four home runs, 37 RBIs, and 68 hits in 60 games.

Benge and Reimer are tied atop the South Atlantic League (SAL) leaderboard with 18 doubles. Benge is also second in the SAL with 47 runs scored, third in on-base percentage and OPS, 4th in batting average and XBH (27), and 5th in slugging percentage. The Yukon, Oklahoma native also stole 15 bases in 17 attempts.

Benge, 22, was a finalist for the John Olerud Award following his junior year at Oklahoma State, awarded by the College Baseball Foundation to honor the nation's top combo pitcher-position player.

Reimer, the 17th ranked prospect in the Mets organization, is slashing .274/.384/.502 with an .886 OPS, along with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 61 games with the Cyclones. The 21-year-old leads the SAL with 52 runs scored, tied for second in XBH (30), third in slugging percentage, and 4th in OPS and hits (65).

Reimer was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Yucaipa High School (CA).

Binghamton plays 15 of their next 18 games at home, starting Tuesday night at 6:07 p.m. as they open a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox AA).

The Rumble Ponies are coming off a 45-22 first half in which they won the Northeast Division and are heading back to the Eastern League Playoffs for the second time in three years.

